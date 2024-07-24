Wright Announces Quality Line Sales as New Manufacturer Representative

BARBERTON, Ohio — Wright has announced Quality Line Sales as a new manufacturer representative.

Quality Line Sales has almost three decades of hand tool representative experience and was built around the hand tool business. Quality Line Sales serves manufacturers in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Quality Line Sales brings decades of expertise and a strong reputation in representing manufacturers to Wright," said Tom Futey, president and co-owner of Wright. "We are excited to welcome them as one of our trusted manufacturer representatives. Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional service and support to our customers.”

"Quality Line Sales is excited to partner with Wright, leveraging our 40-plus years of experience representing manufacturers across the country," said Frank Devine, owner of Quality Line Sales. “Our name speaks for itself, and we take pride in partnering with a family and privately owned manufacturer known for their high-quality tools.”

Established in 1927, Wright has always been a privately owned company, as well as a leading innovator in tool design. With three patented technologies, Wright Grip 2.0, Wright Drive 2.0 and Wright Square, Wright is known for innovation, engineering and forging excellence. Wright’s core product categories include wrenches, sockets, ratchets and attachments. From those categories, it sells more than 4,000 SKUs, including the industry’s largest offering of impact sockets.