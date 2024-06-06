Fastenal's May Sales Up 1.5%

Fastenal saw higher sales in May compared to the same month last year amid growth in manufacturing and other end markets.

The Minnesota-based fastener and industrial product distributor posted nearly $659 million in May revenue, up 1.5% from May 2023’s total of $649 million. The company’s U.S. sales rose by 1.6% over that span, while its combined sales in Canada and Mexico edged up by 0.3%.

Sales to the heavy manufacturing and “other” manufacturing segments rose by 1.5% and 2.9%, respectively, offsetting declines of more than 6% in the reseller and non-residential construction markets. Sales outside of those categories rose by 8.7%.

The company’s fastener sales slipped by just more than 4% year-over-year, which was offset by a 7.5% jump in safety products and a 3% rise in other categories. Sales to national accounts climbed by 6% as non-national account sales fell by 5%. The company’s “Fastenal Managed Inventory” program saw 6% growth, while its “eProcurement” operations rose by 26%.

Fastenal ranked at no. 5 on ID’s latest Big 50.