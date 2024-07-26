Manufacturer Rep FactoryLink Acquired by its Sales VP

The company’s former owner said “the time is right” for the transition.

Jul 26, 2024
From left, Elaine Hauberg, Mark Hauberg, Keith Brown and Nina Marjanovic-Brown at the FactoryLink office, Mount Vernon, Ohio.
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — FactoryLink Inc. announced Friday that it has been acquired by Keith Brown as of July 1. 

The FactoryLink is a leading and nationally known industrial manufacturing representative company focused on cutting tools, work holding, abrasives and metrology solutions. The company serves the Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania marketplaces. FactoryLink has been linking industry since 1987. 

Brown is a graduate of Southern New Hampshire University. He has many years of experience in the industrial marketplace, serving in sales and leadership roles with Fastenal, NTK Cutting Tools and Haydale Technologies. Brown has been with the FactoryLink for the past three years, most recently serving as its vice president of sales and marketing and as a member of its board. Brown resides with his wife, Nina, and daughter, Sofija, in Plymouth, Michigan.

The former president and seller, Mark Hauberg, said, “The time is right, and Keith is the right person to lead the FactoryLink into the future. Keith has the product and marketplace knowledge, proven leadership skills, and the passion for our industry to grow the company to the next level."

