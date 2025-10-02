HVAC Distributor MARS to Sell Parts Business for $650M

Its equipment segment will continue under a new name.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 2, 2025
I Stock 1472162809
iStock.com/WendellandCarolyn

HVAC parts and equipment distributor Motors & Armatures — known as MARS — plans to sell its parts business to CSW Industrials in a deal worth $650 million, company officials announced Wednesday.

MARS' parts division is a leading provider of motors and capacitors, as well as other components and supplies for HVAC/R repairs and replacements. 

Its equipment segment, which provides Comfort-Aire and Century brand heating, cooling and dehumidification equipment, will continue as a standalone business known as Heat Controller under Platinum Equity, the private equity firm that acquired MARS last year.

MARS officials expect a “smooth transition” because its respective segments operate “largely independently.” The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval and other conditions.

"Over the past year and a half, we've partnered with the MARS team to transform the business and create significant value," Platinum Equity co-President Jacob Kotzubei said in a statement. "This transaction allows us to realize part of that value while finding a natural home for the parts division at CSW where it can continue to thrive.”

CSW officials, meanwhile, said that MARS' repair-focused parts business would complement its “Contractor Solutions” division, which traditionally focuses on replacements and new installations.

“They have commercial strength in product categories where we currently do not participate, with a mix that skews heavily toward repair to complement our existing portfolio,” said Jeff Underwood, senior vice president at CSW and the general manager of the Contractor Solutions business. “The combined organization will provide a more robust and fulsome product portfolio that will allow us to better serve distributors and contractors.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
September 30, 2025
Danfoss Commercial Compressors President Fabio Klein (left) and Palladio Compressors CEO David Candio.
Danfoss Acquires Palladio Compressors
October 2, 2025
The staff of R.A. Novia & Associates, Cheshire, Conn.
Winsupply Acquires Connecticut Distributor
September 30, 2025
One Year Anniversary Imark Electrical (3)
AD Marks Anniversary of IMARK Merger
September 26, 2025
Related Stories
Danfoss Commercial Compressors President Fabio Klein (left) and Palladio Compressors CEO David Candio.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Danfoss Acquires Palladio Compressors
The staff of R.A. Novia & Associates, Cheshire, Conn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Connecticut Distributor
One Year Anniversary Imark Electrical (3)
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD Marks Anniversary of IMARK Merger
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
October 1, 2025
The staff of R.A. Novia & Associates, Cheshire, Conn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Connecticut Distributor
R.A. Novia will do business as Winsupply Cheshire CT Co.
September 30, 2025
One Year Anniversary Imark Electrical (3)
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD Marks Anniversary of IMARK Merger
The buying group’s Independent Electrical Supply Division today represents more than 700 companies.
September 26, 2025
Nashville, Tenn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Turner Supply Acquires Nashville MRO Distributor
The deal is Turner's fourth acquisition in the past seven years.
September 26, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker-Hannifin Closes $1B Curtis Instruments Acquisition
Curtis produces motor speed controllers and power conversion and input devices.
September 23, 2025
I Stock 961855878
Mergers & Acquisitions
Office Depot Owner to Be Acquired in $1B Deal
Atlas Holdings plans to buy ODP Corporation and take the business private.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1213750732
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Sells Garage Door Components Supplier
Arrow Tru-Line operates six manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1075035582
Mergers & Acquisitions
San Diego Fastener Distributor Acquired by Investment Firm
Mesa Fastener provides commercial threaded fasteners throughout the Southwest.
September 18, 2025
Supply One
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Calif. Packaging Distributor
Vital Pack distributes a full range of packaging and shipping solutions.
September 17, 2025
Gme Supply Co Dfs 5f242092c2861
Mergers & Acquisitions
GME Supply Acquires Houston Workwear, PPE Supplier
The distributor said the deal would expand its reach in the utility and oil and gas sectors.
September 12, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 05 120633
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Acquires Pennsylvania Distributor
BSC officials said the move would also bolster its operations in Ohio and West Virginia.
September 5, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
Home
White Cap Acquires Texas, Florida Suppliers
RSS and Stuart Building Products provide rebar and concrete products in their respective states.
September 4, 2025
I Stock 2219337672
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot Closes $5.5B GMS Acquisition
The deal would enhance SRS' position as a “multi-category building materials distributor.”
September 4, 2025
Siege Social
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dissan Group Acquires Fellow Canadian Jan-San Distributor
The newly added company serves industrial and commercial customers across Quebec.
September 3, 2025
Core & Main's North Detroit branch, Shelby Township, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Canada Waterworks
The deal would add three locations in Ontario.
September 2, 2025