Winsupply Acquires Connecticut Distributor

Winsupply Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired Connecticut HVAC distributor R.A. Novia & Associates.



R.A. Novia will do business as Winsupply Cheshire CT Co. Dick Novia, the company’s former owner, will continue to lead the business.



R.A. Novia, established in 1984, serves customers in Connecticut and western Massachusetts with equipment and solutions from over 20 HVAC manufacturers. The company has a staff of nine.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“Working with Winsupply is a natural fit,” Novia said. “Together, we can strengthen our service and bring even more value to the contractors and communities we support.”



The deal follows Winsupply’s acquisitions of Industrial Sales Co. in Kansas and United Lighting & Supply Co. in Florida earlier this year. The Ohio-based company ranked no. 3 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 list.