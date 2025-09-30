Winsupply Acquires Connecticut Distributor

R.A. Novia will do business as Winsupply Cheshire CT Co.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 30, 2025
The staff of R.A. Novia & Associates, Cheshire, Conn.
The staff of R.A. Novia & Associates, Cheshire, Conn.
Karen Weiler

Winsupply Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired Connecticut HVAC distributor R.A. Novia & Associates.

R.A. Novia will do business as Winsupply Cheshire CT Co. Dick Novia, the company’s former owner, will continue to lead the business.

R.A. Novia, established in 1984, serves customers in Connecticut and western Massachusetts with equipment and solutions from over 20 HVAC manufacturers. The company has a staff of nine.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Working with Winsupply is a natural fit,” Novia said. “Together, we can strengthen our service and bring even more value to the contractors and communities we support.”

The deal follows Winsupply’s acquisitions of Industrial Sales Co. in Kansas and United Lighting & Supply Co. in Florida earlier this year. The Ohio-based company ranked no. 3 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 list.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
September 30, 2025
One Year Anniversary Imark Electrical (3)
AD Marks Anniversary of IMARK Merger
September 26, 2025
Nashville, Tenn.
Turner Supply Acquires Nashville MRO Distributor
September 26, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Parker-Hannifin Closes $1B Curtis Instruments Acquisition
September 23, 2025
Related Stories
One Year Anniversary Imark Electrical (3)
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD Marks Anniversary of IMARK Merger
Nashville, Tenn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Turner Supply Acquires Nashville MRO Distributor
I Stock 1240817264
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker-Hannifin Closes $1B Curtis Instruments Acquisition
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 30, 2025
Nashville, Tenn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Turner Supply Acquires Nashville MRO Distributor
The deal is Turner's fourth acquisition in the past seven years.
September 26, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker-Hannifin Closes $1B Curtis Instruments Acquisition
Curtis produces motor speed controllers and power conversion and input devices.
September 23, 2025
I Stock 961855878
Mergers & Acquisitions
Office Depot Owner to Be Acquired in $1B Deal
Atlas Holdings plans to buy ODP Corporation and take the business private.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1213750732
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Sells Garage Door Components Supplier
Arrow Tru-Line operates six manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1075035582
Mergers & Acquisitions
San Diego Fastener Distributor Acquired by Investment Firm
Mesa Fastener provides commercial threaded fasteners throughout the Southwest.
September 18, 2025
Supply One
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Calif. Packaging Distributor
Vital Pack distributes a full range of packaging and shipping solutions.
September 17, 2025
Gme Supply Co Dfs 5f242092c2861
Mergers & Acquisitions
GME Supply Acquires Houston Workwear, PPE Supplier
The distributor said the deal would expand its reach in the utility and oil and gas sectors.
September 12, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 05 120633
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Acquires Pennsylvania Distributor
BSC officials said the move would also bolster its operations in Ohio and West Virginia.
September 5, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
Home
White Cap Acquires Texas, Florida Suppliers
RSS and Stuart Building Products provide rebar and concrete products in their respective states.
September 4, 2025
I Stock 2219337672
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot Closes $5.5B GMS Acquisition
The deal would enhance SRS' position as a “multi-category building materials distributor.”
September 4, 2025
Siege Social
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dissan Group Acquires Fellow Canadian Jan-San Distributor
The newly added company serves industrial and commercial customers across Quebec.
September 3, 2025
Core & Main's North Detroit branch, Shelby Township, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Canada Waterworks
The deal would add three locations in Ontario.
September 2, 2025
Ad Afasfd6725186e26ff96813af4e60640 ufxd Cu If Xg
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD to Merge with Plumbing, HVAC Buying Group
The combined group will feature more than 300 plumbing, heating, cooling and piping distributors.
September 2, 2025
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f 676eda07efddf
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Lindberg Process Equipment
The company plans to combine Lindberg’s operations with its Twin Cities location.
September 2, 2025