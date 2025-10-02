Danfoss Acquires Palladio Compressors

Danfoss announced Thursday that it has acquired Palladio Compressors, an Italian provider of compact screw compressors.



The Danish industrial giant said that adding Palladio’s operations to its overall portfolio of compressors, valves and controls would support applications from “light commercial comfort” to large-scale cooling, heating and refrigeration processes. It would particularly bolster customers with compressors using natural or “low global warming potential” refrigerants.



The agreement follows two years of evaluations of the companies’ "technological synergies,” especially in high-lift heat pumps. The screw compressor range, newly branded as Danfoss Screw, would see increased investment in research and development, manufacturing, and sales, officials said.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“This acquisition broadens our technological capabilities and reinforces our commitment to decarbonization across industries,” Fabio Klein, the division president of Danfoss Commercial Compressors, said in a statement. “Palladio's advanced technology complements our portfolio, enhancing our compressor solutions for industrial heat pumps and large commercial and industrial refrigeration.”