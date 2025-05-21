Winsupply Acquires United Lighting & Supply Co.

Dayton, Ohio - (May 21, 2025) – Winsupply Inc., one of the nation’s largest wholesale distributors, has acquired United Lighting & Supply Co.

United Lighting & Supply (ULS), which operates four locations in Florida, specializes in the wholesale distribution of electrical apparatus, supplies, lighting, and major household appliances.

From its main operation in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, ULS sells electrical products and hosts a lighting and appliance showroom.

Its customers include those in residential, commercial, industrial, and government construction and maintenance markets.

“United Lighting & Supply Co. is proud to become part of the Winsupply Family of Companies,” said Jay MacDonnell, former president, United Lighting & Supply Co. “We look forward to going into the future as a part of the Win team.”

Founded in 1973, United Lighting & Supply primarily serves the markets of southeastern Alabama and northwest Florida.

ULS also has three other locations in Pensacola, Destin, and Lynn Haven, Florida. Its locations in Pensacola and Destin include lighting and appliance showrooms. The company has a total of 34 employees.

ULS will do business as United Lighting & Supply Co., A Winsupply Company.

“United Lighting & Supply’s four locations in the southeast complement our existing footprint in this region of the country as we continue to expand our presence in the market,” said Jeff Dice, President, Winsupply Inc. “United Lighting & Supply has been under the same management since its founding in 1973, and we’re delighted that Jay and Deborah MacDonnell will continue to contribute to the success of the company.”

This is Winsupply’s second acquisition of this year. Earlier this month, Winsupply closed on the acquisition of Kansas-based Industrial Sales Co.

These acquisitions support the company’s decades-long growth strategy, which also includes starting new Local Companies. Since the beginning of 2024, Winsupply has added over 20 new Local Companies to its roster. The most recent new companies are Winsupply Virginia Beach (HVAC) and Winsupply Jacksonville Beach (Plumbing, HVAC, Hydronics, and Electric).



