Ingersoll Rand Acquires SSI Aeration

Flow and industrial products supplier Ingersoll Rand announced that it has acquired SSI Aeration, a manufacturer of wastewater treatment plant equipment, along with its subsidies.

Ingersoll Rand said the deal would allow it to develop an "end-to-end" solution, combining its low pressure compressors and other systems with SSI’s aeration offerings. SSI is primarily focused on engineered membrane diffusers, including fine bubble diffusers, coarse bubble diffusers and aeration systems.

“Inorganic growth remains a key part of our company’s overall growth strategy in 2025,” Ingersoll Rand CEO Vicente Reynal said in the announcement. “We look at potential acquisitions through the lens of how they will help us optimize our solutions, and we look forward to growing our presence in the wastewater treatment market with the addition of SSI.”

SSI will join Ingersoll Rand's Industrial Technologies and Services segment. The company operates manufacturing sites in the U.S., South Korea and India, and has annual revenues of around $30 million. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.