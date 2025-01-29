Plimpton & Hills Owner Adds New York Distributors

Wholesale distributor Hills Distribution on Tuesday announced its acquisition of a pair of New York companies.

Hills — formed by private equity firm Grove Mountain Partners following its 2024 acquisition of Plimpton & Hills — added Staten Island plumbing supply distributor Coastal Supply Group and Schenectady HVAC equipment provider RJ Murray.

Hills officials said that the companies would help bolster its operations in the Northeast, including in New York state, New Jersey, western Massachusetts and Vermont.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"We are delighted to have been able to align with these two great companies which we have studied and watched with appreciation for some time,” Hills Chairman and Grove Mountain partner Stephen Fraser said in the announcement. “They have a marked emphasis on customer service and high compatibility in values with our first partnership company.”

