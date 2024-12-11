Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions Acquires Applied Thermal Systems

The deal expands TTDS' footprint into the Upper Midwest.

Gryphon Investors
Dec 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 11 At 12 29 00 Pm
Applied Thermal Systems Inc.

CINCINNATI — Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions, a leading platform for the distribution of industrial temperature management and related products, on Wednesday announced that it has acquired Applied Thermal Systems Inc., a premier Minneapolis-based value-added distributor of electric heaters, controls, thermocouples, other related thermal management products, and engineering services to manufacturers.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Partnering with ATS helps us enhance our presence in the Upper Midwest region, diversifies our customer base, and strengthens our technical capabilities," said Jeff Collier, CEO of TTDS. "We look forward to providing ATS customers with our broad suite of TTDS products and we are excited to deepen our relationships with ATS's supplier partners."

ATS marks the fifth acquisition for TTDS, established in September 2023 by middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors through Gryphon's Heritage Fund, the firm's small-cap investment strategy. TTDS previously acquired Big Chief Inc., Proheat, Southwest Heater and Controls, and Thermal Devices.

"As we considered our options for the right long-term partner, joining forces with TTDS and Gryphon was the obvious choice. Their financial and operational resources will allow ATS to continue its legacy as a leading regional thermal products solutions provider and build upon a strong foundation for future growth, and we're thrilled to help support TTDS' growth vision," said ATS owner Michael Roark.

"Our aim is to be the consolidator of choice for thermal management product distributors who want to join a premier and rapidly growing platform, and we believe this acquisition adds considerable momentum towards that goal," said Jeff Pembroke, operating partner of Gryphon's Heritage Fund. "We look forward to ongoing organic growth as well as acquisition opportunities with compelling partners that share our vision of providing top-tier support for customers and suppliers."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
December 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 52 04 Am
Distributor Wire and Cable Acquired by Private Equity Firm
December 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 37 25 Am
TricorBraun to Acquire Veritiv's Container Business
December 10, 2024
Global The Source, Universal City, Texas.
Private Equity Firm to Combine HVAC Distributors Global, MARS
December 9, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 52 04 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distributor Wire and Cable Acquired by Private Equity Firm
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 37 25 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun to Acquire Veritiv's Container Business
Global The Source, Universal City, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm to Combine HVAC Distributors Global, MARS
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
December 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 37 25 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun to Acquire Veritiv's Container Business
The company said the former All American Containers would enhance its North American footprint.
December 10, 2024
Global The Source, Universal City, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm to Combine HVAC Distributors Global, MARS
Officials said the deal would strengthen the product and service offerings of both companies.
December 9, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 1 47 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco Completes Acquisition of Data Center Services Firm
The companies announced the $185 million deal earlier this fall.
December 6, 2024
I Stock 1056460594
Mergers & Acquisitions
Berry to Sell Specialty Tapes Business in $540M Deal
Berry aims to transition its portfolio toward more consistent, higher-growth consumer-oriented end markets and platforms.
December 5, 2024
This April 26, 2010, file photo shows the United States Steel logo outside the headquarters building in downtown Pittsburgh.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trump Vows to Block Japanese Steelmaker from Buying U.S. Steel
The deal has drawn bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate.
December 4, 2024
I Stock 606006378
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB Completes Acquisition of Aurora Motors
Aurora is a $4 million provider of vertical pump motors.
December 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 2 48 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Colt Group Acquires Plant Services Inc.
The deal will expand Colt's footprint in the Rocky Mountain region.
December 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 2 42 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
LINC Systems Acquires CORUS Fastening
The New Jersey company is a leading distributor of fastening solutions and pneumatic tools.
December 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am 67212736a63be
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Pennsylvania Conveyor Company
The distributor said the move would add new end markets and customers.
December 3, 2024
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead 6543ef25985d4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires North East Technical Sales
The deal is MCE's 16th acquisition this year.
December 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 24 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DNOW Acquires Trojan Rentals
The deal marks the company's third acquisition in the water management segment.
November 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 17 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Northwest Pump and Equipment
H.I.G. officials said the Portland distributor is "poised for growth."
November 27, 2024
Sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange, July 15, 2013.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wall Street Eyes M&A Revival
The new Trump administration could usher in lower interest rates and looser regulatory scrutiny.
November 27, 2024
PPG Place, Pittsburgh.
Mergers & Acquisitions
PPG Completes Sale of Silicas Business
A Polish chemical company acquired the division for more than $300 million.
November 26, 2024