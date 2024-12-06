Wesco Completes Acquisition of Data Center Services Firm

The companies announced the $185 million deal earlier this fall.

Wesco International
Dec 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 1 47 51 Pm

PITTSBURGH — Wesco International announced Friday that it has completed its purchase of Ascent, a privately held company headquartered in St. Louis and a premier provider of data center facility management services.

Wesco previously announced its plan to acquire Ascent on Oct. 31.

Ascent, known for its specialized data center facility and property management services, has $115 million in trailing 12-month sales as of June 30 and a three-year sales compound annual growth rate in excess of 30%. With more than 300 employees in the U.S. and Canada, Ascent provides a full suite of site operations services, including staffing, facility-wide maintenance, critical systems repairs, 24/7 emergency services, management of third-party maintenance workflows and advanced liquid cooling solutions.

In addition, Ascent's proprietary Navigator platform provides an integrated client dashboard designed to support critical infrastructure and facilities.

"Wesco continues to expand our leading data center solutions offering," said John Engel, chairman, president and CEO of Wesco. "Ascent's expertise in engineering and design-build consultation services, in addition to daily site operations, extends our suite of capabilities and solutions that serve the entire lifecycle of the data center."

"We are very pleased to welcome Ascent's talented team members to Wesco. The Ascent team further extends our end-to-end service offerings for the data center — including advanced liquid cooling solutions — and adds significant capabilities to our portfolio of software and services to power business results and efficiencies for our customers," said Bill Geary, executive vice president and general manager, Wesco Communications and Security Solutions. "We are eager to build upon our differentiated value proposition and offer more opportunities to collaborate with our contractor and supplier partners."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
December 5, 2024
I Stock 1056460594
Berry to Sell Specialty Tapes Business in $540M Deal
December 5, 2024
This April 26, 2010, file photo shows the United States Steel logo outside the headquarters building in downtown Pittsburgh.
Trump Vows to Block Japanese Steelmaker from Buying U.S. Steel
December 4, 2024
I Stock 606006378
ABB Completes Acquisition of Aurora Motors
December 3, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1056460594
Mergers & Acquisitions
Berry to Sell Specialty Tapes Business in $540M Deal
I Stock 606006378
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB Completes Acquisition of Aurora Motors
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 2 48 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Colt Group Acquires Plant Services Inc.
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
December 5, 2024
This April 26, 2010, file photo shows the United States Steel logo outside the headquarters building in downtown Pittsburgh.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trump Vows to Block Japanese Steelmaker from Buying U.S. Steel
The deal has drawn bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate.
December 4, 2024
I Stock 606006378
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB Completes Acquisition of Aurora Motors
Aurora is a $4 million provider of vertical pump motors.
December 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 2 48 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Colt Group Acquires Plant Services Inc.
The deal will expand Colt's footprint in the Rocky Mountain region.
December 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 2 42 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
LINC Systems Acquires CORUS Fastening
The New Jersey company is a leading distributor of fastening solutions and pneumatic tools.
December 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am 67212736a63be
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Pennsylvania Conveyor Company
The distributor said the move would add new end markets and customers.
December 3, 2024
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead 6543ef25985d4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires North East Technical Sales
The deal is MCE's 16th acquisition this year.
December 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 24 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DNOW Acquires Trojan Rentals
The deal marks the company's third acquisition in the water management segment.
November 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 17 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Northwest Pump and Equipment
H.I.G. officials said the Portland distributor is "poised for growth."
November 27, 2024
Sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange, July 15, 2013.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wall Street Eyes M&A Revival
The new Trump administration could usher in lower interest rates and looser regulatory scrutiny.
November 27, 2024
PPG Place, Pittsburgh.
Mergers & Acquisitions
PPG Completes Sale of Silicas Business
A Polish chemical company acquired the division for more than $300 million.
November 26, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies to Acquire Hydradyne
The deal would combine a pair of industry giants.
November 22, 2024
I Stock 640233746
Mergers & Acquisitions
Do it Best Completes True Value Acquisition
The transaction creates the world’s largest network of independent home improvement stores.
November 22, 2024
I Stock 1642539196
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Sell PPE Business to PIP in $1.3B Deal
The segment includes 37 manufacturing and distribution sites and some 5,000 employees.
November 22, 2024
Walters Electric Wholesale branch, Commerce, Calif.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Walters Acquires Two California Electrical Suppliers
The company added Desert Electric Supply and Pomona Wholesale Electric.
November 22, 2024