Wesco Completes Acquisition of Data Center Services Firm

PITTSBURGH — Wesco International announced Friday that it has completed its purchase of Ascent, a privately held company headquartered in St. Louis and a premier provider of data center facility management services.

Wesco previously announced its plan to acquire Ascent on Oct. 31.

Ascent, known for its specialized data center facility and property management services, has $115 million in trailing 12-month sales as of June 30 and a three-year sales compound annual growth rate in excess of 30%. With more than 300 employees in the U.S. and Canada, Ascent provides a full suite of site operations services, including staffing, facility-wide maintenance, critical systems repairs, 24/7 emergency services, management of third-party maintenance workflows and advanced liquid cooling solutions.

In addition, Ascent's proprietary Navigator platform provides an integrated client dashboard designed to support critical infrastructure and facilities.

"Wesco continues to expand our leading data center solutions offering," said John Engel, chairman, president and CEO of Wesco. "Ascent's expertise in engineering and design-build consultation services, in addition to daily site operations, extends our suite of capabilities and solutions that serve the entire lifecycle of the data center."

"We are very pleased to welcome Ascent's talented team members to Wesco. The Ascent team further extends our end-to-end service offerings for the data center — including advanced liquid cooling solutions — and adds significant capabilities to our portfolio of software and services to power business results and efficiencies for our customers," said Bill Geary, executive vice president and general manager, Wesco Communications and Security Solutions. "We are eager to build upon our differentiated value proposition and offer more opportunities to collaborate with our contractor and supplier partners."