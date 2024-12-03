ABB Completes Acquisition of Aurora Motors

Aurora is a $4 million provider of vertical pump motors.

ABB
Dec 3, 2024
I Stock 606006378
iStock.com/ricochet64

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ABB announced Tuesday it has completed the acquisition of Aurora Motors.

The transaction was originally announced Nov. 4; financial terms were not disclosed.

Aurora Motors is a $4 million U.S. vertical pump motors provider with engineering and operations in Shanghai and a corporate office and distribution center in Hayward, California. 

The acquisition is part of the ABB Motion business area’s profitable growth strategy, and it will allow the company’s NEMA Motors division to enhance its product offering, expand its supply chain and improve support to its global customer base. 

The global NEMA motor industry, roughly $3.4 billion in size, comprises industrial electric motors primarily used within North America. NEMA motors are essential components used to run equipment in industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, mining and aggregate, and water and wastewater and in applications like those which move air, liquids and other materials.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 606006378
ABB Completes Acquisition of Aurora Motors
December 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 2 48 00 Pm
Colt Group Acquires Plant Services Inc.
December 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 2 42 07 Pm
LINC Systems Acquires CORUS Fastening
December 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am 67212736a63be
Motion to Acquire Pennsylvania Conveyor Company
December 3, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 2 48 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Colt Group Acquires Plant Services Inc.
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 2 42 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
LINC Systems Acquires CORUS Fastening
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am 67212736a63be
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Pennsylvania Conveyor Company
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead 6543ef25985d4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires North East Technical Sales
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 2 48 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Colt Group Acquires Plant Services Inc.
The deal will expand Colt's footprint in the Rocky Mountain region.
December 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 2 42 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
LINC Systems Acquires CORUS Fastening
The New Jersey company is a leading distributor of fastening solutions and pneumatic tools.
December 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am 67212736a63be
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Pennsylvania Conveyor Company
The distributor said the move would add new end markets and customers.
December 3, 2024
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead 6543ef25985d4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires North East Technical Sales
The deal is MCE's 16th acquisition this year.
December 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 24 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DNOW Acquires Trojan Rentals
The deal marks the company's third acquisition in the water management segment.
November 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 17 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Northwest Pump and Equipment
H.I.G. officials said the Portland distributor is "poised for growth."
November 27, 2024
Sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange, July 15, 2013.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wall Street Eyes M&A Revival
The new Trump administration could usher in lower interest rates and looser regulatory scrutiny.
November 27, 2024
PPG Place, Pittsburgh.
Mergers & Acquisitions
PPG Completes Sale of Silicas Business
A Polish chemical company acquired the division for more than $300 million.
November 26, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies to Acquire Hydradyne
The deal would combine a pair of industry giants.
November 22, 2024
I Stock 640233746
Mergers & Acquisitions
Do it Best Completes True Value Acquisition
The transaction creates the world’s largest network of independent home improvement stores.
November 22, 2024
I Stock 1642539196
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Sell PPE Business to PIP in $1.3B Deal
The segment includes 37 manufacturing and distribution sites and some 5,000 employees.
November 22, 2024
Walters Electric Wholesale branch, Commerce, Calif.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Walters Acquires Two California Electrical Suppliers
The company added Desert Electric Supply and Pomona Wholesale Electric.
November 22, 2024
Heco And Warwood Armature Repair Company And Representatives
Mergers & Acquisitions
HECO Acquires Warwood and its Sales Division
The deal expands the company's presence in the Ohio Valley.
November 21, 2024
Harrington location in Anaheim, Calif.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Acquires Fluid Gauge Co.
The company said the deal would expands its reach in metal flow control solutions.
November 20, 2024
Kundinger part and service center, Green Bay, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kundinger Affiliate Acquires Astro Hydraulics
Astro is the second Wisconsin company acquired by Kundinger in recent weeks.
November 20, 2024