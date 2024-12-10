Distributor Wire and Cable Acquired by Private Equity Firm

Officials said the agreement would support the company's "next phase of growth."

Crossplane Capital
Dec 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 52 04 Am
Distributor Wire & Cable

DALLAS — Private equity firm Crossplane Capital announced Tuesday that it has acquired Distributor Wire and Cable, a master distributor of electrical wire and cable products.

Crossplane has partnered with the founder of DWC, Bryce Huett, as well as DWC's management team, on the investment to provide operational and financial resources in support of the company's next phase of growth.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Denver, DWC is a leading provider of electrical wire and cable to electrical distributors and wholesalers nationwide. With a focus on specialty wire and cable from its five warehouse locations across the country, DWC provides same-day shipping and value-added services to its customers who serve end users operating in industrial, commercial, residential and utility end markets.

"We are excited to be partnering with Bryce and the DWC team at what we believe to be an inflection point for the company," said Mike Sullivan, partner, Crossplane Capital. "DWC's talented management team, combined with its value proposition to both suppliers and customers, has it well positioned to take advantage of a substantial and growing market for electrical wire and cable as the demand for power transmission and the consumption of electricity continue to increase throughout the U.S."

"Since founding DWC, we have focused on building a culture of growth and collaboration, and the partnership with Crossplane will help us continue that legacy as we take the company into its next chapter and to the next level," added Huett. "We look forward to continuing to bring value to our distributor partners, with even more resources and at a larger scale."

"With best-in-class service to its customers and a robust use of technology, DWC is uniquely positioned within the electrical wire and cable distribution industry," said Michael Bertrand, vice president of Crossplane Capital. "We look forward to working with the DWC team to leverage the company's brand and deep customer and supplier relationships as we pursue growth initiatives together that will add new products, capabilities and geographic coverage, further strengthening DWC's position in the market."

