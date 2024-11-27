DNOW Acquires Trojan Rentals

HOUSTON — DNOW Inc. announced Thursday that it has completed its all-cash acquisition of Trojan Rentals LLC, a leading provider of pump rentals, automation technology and sales of layflat hose and other associated equipment to support customers’ water sourcing, transfer, recycling and treatment requirements.
David Cherechinsky, president and CEO of DNOW, said:
“Trojan’s reputation for a customer-first mindset, coupled with its highly sought after products and solutions, enables water management customers to deliver critical water infrastructure services to the industry. Trojan expands DNOW’s product offering and enhances our earnings profile as this deployment of capital strategically aligns with and reinforces our commitment to increasing long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.
"Along with Flex Flow and Performance Multi-Flow Solutions, this marks the third acquisition as part of our strategy to provide a more holistic water management solution to the market. Trojan’s automation services are highly complementary to DNOW’s growing U.S. Process Solutions business, and its addition to DNOW’s Flex Flow pump rental business presents an opportunity to meet a growing demand to solve the industries’ complex water management challenges.”