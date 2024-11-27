DNOW Acquires Trojan Rentals

The deal marks the company's third acquisition in the water management segment.

DNOW Inc.
Nov 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 24 46 Am
Trojan Rentals

HOUSTON — DNOW Inc. announced Thursday that it has completed its all-cash acquisition of Trojan Rentals LLC, a leading provider of pump rentals, automation technology and sales of layflat hose and other associated equipment to support customers’ water sourcing, transfer, recycling and treatment requirements.

David Cherechinsky, president and CEO of DNOW, said:

“Trojan’s reputation for a customer-first mindset, coupled with its highly sought after products and solutions, enables water management customers to deliver critical water infrastructure services to the industry. Trojan expands DNOW’s product offering and enhances our earnings profile as this deployment of capital strategically aligns with and reinforces our commitment to increasing long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.


"Along with Flex Flow and Performance Multi-Flow Solutions, this marks the third acquisition as part of our strategy to provide a more holistic water management solution to the market. Trojan’s automation services are highly complementary to DNOW’s growing U.S. Process Solutions business, and its addition to DNOW’s Flex Flow pump rental business presents an opportunity to meet a growing demand to solve the industries’ complex water management challenges.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
November 25, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 17 18 Am
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Northwest Pump and Equipment
November 27, 2024
Sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange, July 15, 2013.
Wall Street Eyes M&A Revival
November 27, 2024
PPG Place, Pittsburgh.
PPG Completes Sale of Silicas Business
November 26, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 17 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Northwest Pump and Equipment
Sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange, July 15, 2013.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wall Street Eyes M&A Revival
PPG Place, Pittsburgh.
Mergers & Acquisitions
PPG Completes Sale of Silicas Business
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
November 25, 2024
Sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange, July 15, 2013.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wall Street Eyes M&A Revival
The new Trump administration could usher in lower interest rates and looser regulatory scrutiny.
November 27, 2024
PPG Place, Pittsburgh.
Mergers & Acquisitions
PPG Completes Sale of Silicas Business
A Polish chemical company acquired the division for more than $300 million.
November 26, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies to Acquire Hydradyne
The deal would combine a pair of industry giants.
November 22, 2024
I Stock 640233746
Mergers & Acquisitions
Do it Best Completes True Value Acquisition
The transaction creates the world’s largest network of independent home improvement stores.
November 22, 2024
I Stock 1642539196
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Sell PPE Business to PIP in $1.3B Deal
The segment includes 37 manufacturing and distribution sites and some 5,000 employees.
November 22, 2024
Walters Electric Wholesale branch, Commerce, Calif.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Walters Acquires Two California Electrical Suppliers
The company added Desert Electric Supply and Pomona Wholesale Electric.
November 22, 2024
Heco And Warwood Armature Repair Company And Representatives
Mergers & Acquisitions
HECO Acquires Warwood and its Sales Division
The deal expands the company's presence in the Ohio Valley.
November 21, 2024
Harrington location in Anaheim, Calif.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Acquires Fluid Gauge Co.
The company said the deal would expands its reach in metal flow control solutions.
November 20, 2024
Kundinger part and service center, Green Bay, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kundinger Affiliate Acquires Astro Hydraulics
Astro is the second Wisconsin company acquired by Kundinger in recent weeks.
November 20, 2024
Signing Photo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brennan Industries Acquires Coterflex Industrial
The Brazilian manufacturer serves a diverse range of industrial applications.
November 20, 2024
Img 0825 1024x683
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds California Hydraulics Distributor
FTH offers pumps, cylinders, hoses, fittings and precision machining.
November 19, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2 672a340172723
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires San-A-Care
San-A-Care has served greater Milwaukee for some 60 years.
November 19, 2024
Nsi Building Outside 1 1536x864 655bc3b51c1f4
Mergers & Acquisitions
NSI Industries Acquired by Private Equity Firm
NSI officials said that Sentinel is "the right partner for our company in this new chapter."
November 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 20 At 3 05 48 Pm 66c4f73031c98
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Closes TCR, ConRes Deals
The acquisitions were originally announced earlier this fall.
November 19, 2024