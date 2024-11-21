HECO Acquires Warwood Armature Repair Company, WARCO Sales

The deal expands the company's presence in the Ohio Valley.

HECO Inc.
Nov 21, 2024
Heco And Warwood Armature Repair Company And Representatives
HECO Inc.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – HECO Inc. announced Wednesday that Warwood Armature Repair Company and its sales division, WARCO Sales Inc., have joined its existing electric motor sales and service centers and hubs in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

The newly acquired Wheeling, West Virginia-based location offers electric motor repair, sales, and field services similar to HECO’s but with a specialized focus on coal, steel, shale, and industrial customers in the Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia tri-state area.

Warwood also offers substantial gearbox repair for units up to 25 tons in weight. These services will continue at Warwood and be available to all HECO customers.

Effective Nov. 15, the new partnership offers a combined 162 years of experience in the reliable and efficient use of electric motors and rotating equipment to additional industries and geographic areas and creates a unique wealth of DC motor knowledge and capabilities.

Based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, HECO was founded in 1959 by Terrell Hatfield. Today, it specializes in serving the power generation, steel and other metals, chemical processing, pharmaceutical, paper and pulp, wastewater and freshwater, aggregate and cement, original equipment manufacturers, and manufacturing industries.

Warwood was established in 1927 by Raymond V. Thalman and Lawrence J. Schmitt, who built a business rewinding armatures for local coal mines in Wheeling. In 1974, a new division known as WARCO Sales Inc. was created to focus on new motor sales. Prior to becoming part of the HECO umbrella, Warwood was family-owned and managed by the Thalman family for four generations.

Justin Hatfield, grandson of HECO’s founder and the company’s current president, said, “As a third-generation, family-owned company, HECO is very honored to be trusted with carrying Warwood Armature forward. We are happy to welcome the Warwood team to the HECO family and excited to bring a bit of HECO to the Wheeling and greater Pittsburgh community.”

Warwood President William Thalman will serve as operations manager and all current employees will continue in similar roles and capacities, respectively.

HECO will continue Warwood’s long-standing relationship with the IBEW Local #141, which represents the Wheeling workforce, and is committed to maintaining a strong, productive relationship with its newly acquired union workforce.

“Joining HECO was the best decision possible for the Warwood team,” William Thalman said. “Much like our family and company, the Hatfield family and HECO care about their employees, take pride in doing a job right the first time, and bring an immense amount of integrity and skill to the maintenance, repair, and sale of electric motors and rotating equipment.”

Hatfield added, “HECO as well as Warwood customers can expect the same level of service and knowledge from familiar faces going forward. Together, we will also share our respective areas of expertise throughout our combined footprint and capabilities.”

For the time being, the new service center will retain its original name and operate as a division of HECO.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Heco And Warwood Armature Repair Company And Representatives
HECO Acquires Warwood and its Sales Division
November 21, 2024
Harrington location in Anaheim, Calif.
Harrington Acquires Fluid Gauge Co.
November 20, 2024
Kundinger part and service center, Green Bay, Wis.
Kundinger Affiliate Acquires Astro Hydraulics
November 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 20 At 2 41 22 Pm
Brennan Industries Acquires Coterflex Industrial
November 20, 2024
Related Stories
Harrington location in Anaheim, Calif.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Acquires Fluid Gauge Co.
Kundinger part and service center, Green Bay, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kundinger Affiliate Acquires Astro Hydraulics
Screenshot 2024 11 20 At 2 41 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brennan Industries Acquires Coterflex Industrial
Img 0825 1024x683
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds California Hydraulics Distributor
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington location in Anaheim, Calif.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Acquires Fluid Gauge Co.
The company said the deal would expands its reach in metal flow control solutions.
November 20, 2024
Kundinger part and service center, Green Bay, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kundinger Affiliate Acquires Astro Hydraulics
Astro is the second Wisconsin company acquired by Kundinger in recent weeks.
November 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 20 At 2 41 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brennan Industries Acquires Coterflex Industrial
The Brazilian manufacturer serves a diverse range of industrial applications.
November 20, 2024
Img 0825 1024x683
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds California Hydraulics Distributor
FTH offers pumps, cylinders, hoses, fittings and precision machining.
November 19, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2 672a340172723
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires San-A-Care
San-A-Care has served greater Milwaukee for some 60 years.
November 19, 2024
Nsi Building Outside 1 1536x864 655bc3b51c1f4
Mergers & Acquisitions
NSI Industries Acquired by Private Equity Firm
NSI officials said that Sentinel is "the right partner for our company in this new chapter."
November 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 20 At 3 05 48 Pm 66c4f73031c98
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Closes TCR, ConRes Deals
The acquisitions were originally announced earlier this fall.
November 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Newly Formed Distributor QXO Makes Offer for Beacon
The move follows Rexel’s rejection of a QXO buyout bid earlier this year.
November 19, 2024
Afc Industries
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Wisconsin Tooling Company
The company said the addition of CH Peters would bolster its tooling and service capabilities.
November 18, 2024
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Midstream Supply & Rental
The Louisiana company is a distributor of concrete accessories, safety products and erosion control.
November 18, 2024
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Control Specialists
The company provides process instrumentation, control systems and specialized industrial services.
November 18, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2 672a340172723
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Economy Products & Solutions
Economy Products has served greater Rochester, New York, since 1936.
November 18, 2024
Endries 66e0af4e042ec
Mergers & Acquisitions
Endries Acquires Assembly Fasteners Inc.
AFI specializes in latches, fasteners and hardware products.
November 13, 2024
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Nebraska Tool, Fastener Supplier
TOOFast Supply operates four locations in the Cornhusker State.
November 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 08 At 9 23 41 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Acquires Nebraska, California Manufacturers Reps
BGA and MaxVac provide "value-added products and services to the water and vacuum pump markets."
November 8, 2024