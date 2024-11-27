Wall Street Eyes M&A Revival

The new Trump administration could usher in lower interest rates and looser regulatory scrutiny.

Damian Troise
Nov 27, 2024
Sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange, July 15, 2013.
Sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange, July 15, 2013.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is betting corporate dealmaking could bounce back next year if the new Trump administration ushers in lower interest rates and looser regulatory scrutiny.

The number of deals and their value are both below pre-pandemic levels. In the U.S. deal values fell 23% in 2023 from just before the pandemic, while the number of deals slumped 20%. The current year is on track for and even deeper slump, according to Dealogic.

That could change thanks to the Federal Reserve loosening its interest rate policy and returning President Donald Trump vowing to slash regulations. Trump's planned cuts to the Federal Trade Commission could also mean less staff scrutinizing antitrust concerns.

"President Trump's administration is set to continue its push for deregulation across various sectors and existing governmental agencies, aiming to lighten the regulatory load on both the economy and businesses," said EY chief economist Gregory Daco.

The Fed has cut interest rates twice since September and Wall Street expects another rate cut next month.

The central bank had held rates at historic highs through much of 2023 and 2024. That made mergers and acquisitions more expensive and less attractive.

At the same time, U.S. regulators were closely scrutinizing more proposed deals over antitrust issues, resulting in the delay or scrapping of potentially big deals over the years.

Kroger's proposed $24.6 billion purchase of rival Albertsons has been stalled since late in 2022. The Federal Trade Commission alleges the deal would eliminate competition and lead to higher food prices.

Amazon walked away from its planned buyout of robot vacuum maker iRobot following scrutiny from U.S. and European regulators. WillScot Holdings, which makes portable classrooms and mobile offices, also scrapped a proposed deal under pressure from regulators.

The White House released updated merger guidelines in late 2023 meant to solidify the Biden administration's tighter regulatory regime. Officials said consolidation had long run unchecked, diminishing competition and hurting consumers.

U.S. regulators' efforts to break up Google had also raised caution in the industry over entering into deals.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
November 25, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 17 18 Am
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Northwest Pump and Equipment
November 27, 2024
Sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange, July 15, 2013.
Wall Street Eyes M&A Revival
November 27, 2024
PPG Place, Pittsburgh.
PPG Completes Sale of Silicas Business
November 26, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 24 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DNOW Acquires Trojan Rentals
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 17 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Northwest Pump and Equipment
PPG Place, Pittsburgh.
Mergers & Acquisitions
PPG Completes Sale of Silicas Business
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
November 25, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 27 At 9 17 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Northwest Pump and Equipment
H.I.G. officials said the Portland distributor is "poised for growth."
November 27, 2024
PPG Place, Pittsburgh.
Mergers & Acquisitions
PPG Completes Sale of Silicas Business
A Polish chemical company acquired the division for more than $300 million.
November 26, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies to Acquire Hydradyne
The deal would combine a pair of industry giants.
November 22, 2024
I Stock 640233746
Mergers & Acquisitions
Do it Best Completes True Value Acquisition
The transaction creates the world’s largest network of independent home improvement stores.
November 22, 2024
I Stock 1642539196
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Sell PPE Business to PIP in $1.3B Deal
The segment includes 37 manufacturing and distribution sites and some 5,000 employees.
November 22, 2024
Walters Electric Wholesale branch, Commerce, Calif.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Walters Acquires Two California Electrical Suppliers
The company added Desert Electric Supply and Pomona Wholesale Electric.
November 22, 2024
Heco And Warwood Armature Repair Company And Representatives
Mergers & Acquisitions
HECO Acquires Warwood and its Sales Division
The deal expands the company's presence in the Ohio Valley.
November 21, 2024
Harrington location in Anaheim, Calif.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Acquires Fluid Gauge Co.
The company said the deal would expands its reach in metal flow control solutions.
November 20, 2024
Kundinger part and service center, Green Bay, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kundinger Affiliate Acquires Astro Hydraulics
Astro is the second Wisconsin company acquired by Kundinger in recent weeks.
November 20, 2024
Signing Photo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brennan Industries Acquires Coterflex Industrial
The Brazilian manufacturer serves a diverse range of industrial applications.
November 20, 2024
Img 0825 1024x683
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds California Hydraulics Distributor
FTH offers pumps, cylinders, hoses, fittings and precision machining.
November 19, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2 672a340172723
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires San-A-Care
San-A-Care has served greater Milwaukee for some 60 years.
November 19, 2024
Nsi Building Outside 1 1536x864 655bc3b51c1f4
Mergers & Acquisitions
NSI Industries Acquired by Private Equity Firm
NSI officials said that Sentinel is "the right partner for our company in this new chapter."
November 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 20 At 3 05 48 Pm 66c4f73031c98
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Closes TCR, ConRes Deals
The acquisitions were originally announced earlier this fall.
November 19, 2024