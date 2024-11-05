Imperial Dade Acquires California Janitorial Supply Corp.

The addition of CalJan will bolster the company's Bay Area presence.

Imperial Dade
Nov 5, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and SAN JOSE, Calif. — Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, on Monday announced the acquisition of California Janitorial Supply Corp.

The transaction represents the 93rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Michael Chiappe founded California Janitorial Supply Corp. in 1985. Operating with its same vigor and steadfast commitment to excellence since its founding, the company has evolved into a leading janitorial supplies distributor in Silicon Valley and the greater San Jose market. The company has an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper-focus on customer service as it had when it was founded.

By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, CalJan’s customers can expect the same customized service coupled with an even greater diversified offering of products and solutions.

"Michael and the CalJan team are highly respected for their expertise, focus on quality, and customer service, and we look forward to investing in their continued growth," said Robert Tillis, chairman of Imperial Dade.

"I enthusiastically welcome the CalJan team to Imperial Dade. I am excited to work with Michael and the rest of his dedicated team to expand our capabilities across our core market segments," said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade.

“For roughly forty years, customers have relied on CalJan for our customer service and product expertise, and they will continue to do so with the added benefits of Imperial Dade’s resources. Imperial Dade’s extensive capabilities, product diversification, along with its dedication to quality and customer service, make it a perfect partner for our next chapter.” said Michael Chiappe, president and owner of California Janitorial Supply Corp.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 11 05 9 10 46 Am
Parker Hannifin Sells Composites Business
November 5, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2
Imperial Dade Acquires California Janitorial Supply Corp.
November 5, 2024
Total Tool location, Kansas City, Kan.
NEFCO Acquires Total Tool Supply
November 4, 2024
I Stock 1261135997
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
November 1, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 11 05 9 10 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker Hannifin Sells Composites Business
Total Tool location, Kansas City, Kan.
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Total Tool Supply
I Stock 1261135997
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
I Stock 1680391090
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco to Acquire Data Center Services Firm in $185M Deal
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 11 05 9 10 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker Hannifin Sells Composites Business
The division includes six locations in North America.
November 5, 2024
Total Tool location, Kansas City, Kan.
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Total Tool Supply
The deal marks NEFCO’s largest acquisition to date.
November 4, 2024
I Stock 1261135997
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
White Cap said the deal would bolster its product and fabrication capabilities across the East Coast.
November 1, 2024
I Stock 1680391090
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco to Acquire Data Center Services Firm in $185M Deal
Ascent provides specialized data center facility and property management services.
November 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 31 At 3 02 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Eastcom Associates
The New Jersey company provides underground utility protection equipment.
October 31, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Canadian Hydraulics Supplier
Motion officials said the addition would bolster its offering in Canada.
October 29, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 28 At 8 59 01 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Genesys Industries Acquires Aerospace Fastener Manufacturer
F3's products are currently embedded in countless programs in the commercial aerospace sector.
October 28, 2024
Trelleborg Hq1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trelleborg Acquires CRC Distribution
The company said the deal will bolster its position in the U.S. seals market.
October 25, 2024
Cg Venturi Supply Release Photo 10 24 2024
Mergers & Acquisitions
Venturi Supply Acquires Cohn & Gregory
The deal bolsters Venturi's PVF presence and fabrication capabilities in vital markets.
October 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 4 31 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Sheinberg Tool
The South Texas company is NEFCO’s ninth acquisition since 2022.
October 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 3 14 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Triumph Geo-Synthetics
The Southern California company serves the non-residential and infrastructure markets.
October 23, 2024
Chem Arrow Aerial Image Edit Cropped
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motul Acquires Chem Arrow
Chem Arrow is a leading supplier of lubricants to the HVAC market.
October 21, 2024
Supplyone Gulf Packaging 1024x536
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Gulf Packaging
The company serves business across six Southeastern states.
October 18, 2024
Warehouse Zug
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bossard to Acquire Ferdinand Gross Group
The deal will significantly expand Bossard's presence in Germany and Eastern Europe.
October 16, 2024
Boston.
Mergers & Acquisitions
New England Distributors Join Forces
Following its own acquisition last year, BSC Industries added another longtime Massachusetts company.
October 16, 2024