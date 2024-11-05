Imperial Dade Acquires California Janitorial Supply Corp.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and SAN JOSE, Calif. — Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, on Monday announced the acquisition of California Janitorial Supply Corp.

The transaction represents the 93rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Michael Chiappe founded California Janitorial Supply Corp. in 1985. Operating with its same vigor and steadfast commitment to excellence since its founding, the company has evolved into a leading janitorial supplies distributor in Silicon Valley and the greater San Jose market. The company has an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper-focus on customer service as it had when it was founded.

By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, CalJan’s customers can expect the same customized service coupled with an even greater diversified offering of products and solutions.

"Michael and the CalJan team are highly respected for their expertise, focus on quality, and customer service, and we look forward to investing in their continued growth," said Robert Tillis, chairman of Imperial Dade.

"I enthusiastically welcome the CalJan team to Imperial Dade. I am excited to work with Michael and the rest of his dedicated team to expand our capabilities across our core market segments," said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade.

“For roughly forty years, customers have relied on CalJan for our customer service and product expertise, and they will continue to do so with the added benefits of Imperial Dade’s resources. Imperial Dade’s extensive capabilities, product diversification, along with its dedication to quality and customer service, make it a perfect partner for our next chapter.” said Michael Chiappe, president and owner of California Janitorial Supply Corp.