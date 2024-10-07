Turner Supply Acquires Alabama Industrial Distributors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Turner Supply, a leading industrial supply distributor, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Alabama Industrial Distributors, a distributor based in Oxford, Alabama, serving industrial, construction, institutional and government markets.

The acquisition strengthens Turner Supply’s presence in eastern Alabama while aligning with the shared products, services and core values of Alabama Industrial Distributors. Industrial customers will have access to additional maintenance, repair, operations and production brands, along with a broader selection of product categories and value-added services such as e-commerce, vending and kitting.

"Alabama Industrial Distributors and its team are a perfect fit for who we are at Turner Supply," said Chip Schramm, CEO and president of Turner Supply. "With their dedication to customer experience and commitment to continued growth, we are excited for continued success far into the future."

Alabama Industrial Distributors, a 155-year-old company founded in 1869, began as a leather and harness shop that evolved into a trusted distributor of safety, MRO and power transmission solutions.

“Our mission of continuing to serve our customer’s needs was at the forefront of this decision. Taking care of the customer and doing it the right way will never change. Turner Supply has the tools necessary to take care of the customer in today’s market and the product and service offerings that make us excited about the future of the family businesses uniting us,” said Richard Smith, owner of Alabama Industrial Distributors.