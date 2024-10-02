TIPCO Technologies Adds Alliance Hose & Rubber

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — TIPCO Technologies on Tuesday announced its partnership with Alliance Hose & Rubber Company, further solidifying its commitment to growth and market leadership.

Alliance Hose & Rubber Company will continue its operations under the third-generation leadership of Dave Heckler, driven by a unified vision focused on growth through people, partnerships and innovation.

Alliance Hose & Rubber Company has continuously adapted to the evolving needs of its customers thanks to its dedicated leadership team. Heckler, an industry leader and the outgoing president of NAHAD, underscores the company's commitment to industry standards and innovation.

Founded in 1932, Alliance Hose & Rubber Company has grown from a small local business into a respected industry leader in hose and rubber solutions. With over 90 years of experience, Alliance has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to diverse industries. Alliance’s success is rooted in its commitment to integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction — values that have been the cornerstone of the company's operations since the beginning. With a skilled and knowledgeable workforce, Alliance Hose & Rubber Company continues to set industry standards, ensuring that each product meets stringent quality criteria and provides unparalleled customer support.

“We are thrilled to join the TIPCO family. TIPCO’s culture and vision are centered on building true partnerships with suppliers, customers, and employees — relationships that form the foundation for delivering innovative solutions and best-in-class customer service,” said Heckler. “Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of seeing TIPCO’s team in action at industry events and buying group meetings, and we’ve always been impressed by their knowledge, engagement, and eagerness to help others. It’s evident that we share TIPCO’s commitment to developing our people so they can lead our growth into the future. We’re excited to partner with the entire TIPCO team to expand our offerings, strengthen relationships, and drive mutual success.”

Rob Lyons, CEO of commercial business, added, “Having worked with Dave Heckler in various industry associations over the last 25 years, it’s especially exciting to partner with the team at Alliance Hose. Alliance has been an industrial hose leader in the Chicago market for many years, and we can’t wait to unite our people, partnerships, and innovation in what promises to be a bright future.”

This partnership will expand TIPCO's footprint to 35 locations across 17 states, significantly boosting its presence in the competitive Illinois market and further cementing its leadership in the region.