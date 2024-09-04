Wolter Inc. Acquires Dedicated Material Handling Solutions

DMHS operates two locations in the Atlanta area.

Wolter Inc.
Sep 4, 2024
Image001
Wolter Inc.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Wolter Inc., a leading provider of material handling solutions across seven states in the Midwest, has strategically expanded its footprint by acquiring Dedicated Material Handling Solutions.

With two established locations in Buford and Atlanta, Georgia, DMHS has a strong presence in the Atlanta metro market, positioning Wolter Inc. for significant growth in the Southeastern United States.

The acquisition enables Wolter Inc. to bring its industry-leading services and extensive product offerings to the thriving industrial and logistics hub of the Atlanta metro area. It aligns with Wolter Inc.’s vision of becoming a national leader in material handling while maintaining a strong emphasis on local service excellence:

  • Expanded Product Line: DMHS customers will now have access to Wolter Inc.’s comprehensive range of material handling solutions, including forklifts, automation & robotic technologies, and more.
  • Enhanced Service: Wolter Inc.’s renowned technician training program and robust tech support system will extend to the Southeast, providing Atlanta businesses with top-tier service and support.
  • Local Expertise, National Strength: The combination of DMHS’s deep local market knowledge and Wolter Inc.’s national resources ensures that customers in the region receive unparalleled support.

Jerry Weidmann, CEO of Wolter Inc., remarked:

“Acquiring Dedicated Material Handling Solutions is a natural extension of our growth strategy and a significant expansion into the Southeastern U.S. The Atlanta Metro area is a dynamic market, and we're excited to deliver our comprehensive solutions here. Together with the DMHS team, we are committed to driving success for our customers and reinforcing our commitment to exceptional material handling solutions nationwide.”

