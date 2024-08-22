U.K. Cutting Tool Distributor Acquired by Private Equity

LONDON — Inflexion, a leading European mid-market private equity firm, announce that it has invested in Cutwel, the leading U.K. specialist cutting tool distributor, alongside the management team led by Adam Gillard.

The investment is being made by Inflexion’s dedicated lower mid-market fund, Enterprise Fund V.

Founded in 1996, Cutwel is the U.K.’s leading value-added cutting tool distributor to the precision engineering industry. Serving over 13,000 customers across a wide range of sectors through a disruptive sales model, Cutwel provides the largest range of cutting and machine tool accessories stocked in the U.K. for next day delivery.

Inflexion will support the management team in driving growth, in particular through further scaling its sales team, continuing to leverage data and BI capabilities to drive performance, as well as enhancing its digital marketing offering to expand its customer base and further strengthen relationships with existing customers and suppliers.

"Cutwel is an impressive business with a strong track record of growth. We look forward to supporting the team as they accelerate the growth of the business further," said Malcolm Coffin, partner and head of enterprise fund at Inflexion.

"Inflexion brings significant experience to Cutwel and we look forward to driving the business forward together with them," said Cutwel CEO Adam Gillard. "We believe Inflexion’s experience in developing market leading businesses is particularly well suited to our plans for building our customer offering further."