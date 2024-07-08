CNC Flow Control Acquires Mako Products

HOUSTON — CNC Flow Control, a premium North American provider of flow control solutions and high-quality valves and hammer unions, announced it has acquired Edmond, Oklahoma-based Mako Products LLC, a premier U.S. master distributor of tube and instrumentation fittings, stainless tubing, ball valves, needle valves and relief valves, including the industry leading Ultra High Purity line of products.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The owners of Mako have built a highly regarded customer centric and national distribution organization that we have long admired,” said Todd Hamlin, president and CEO of CNC. "This transaction is evidence of our strategic focus on growing CNC into a leading flow control franchise as Mako will complement CNC’s legacy flow control valve product offerings in energy and industrial applications with high value product offerings and deliver new end-market verticals such as aerospace and semiconductors.

"We are excited to add Thad Shaw along with the core Mako team to our organization and look forward to a seamless integration and enhanced customer experience to both of our respective customer bases.”

Shaw, co-owner of Mako, added, “The Mako story began over a decade ago with a family vision to build a national instrumentation and control products distribution company of the highest quality and integrity in the industry. We are aligned with CNC on the opportunity set for the combined organization and believe this transaction will best allow Mako to execute on its compelling growth plan. We could not have partnered with a better team than CNC.”