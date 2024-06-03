Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions Acquires Southwest Heater and Controls

CINCINNATI — Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions, a platform for the distribution of industrial temperature management and related products, announced Monday that it has acquired Southwest Heater and Controls, a Dallas-based value-added distributor of industrial electric heaters, sensors, controls and technical support to manufacturers.

SWHC is led by Chris and David Hawkins, whose mother Camille Hawkins led the business from 1983 until her retirement in 2012. SWHC’s experienced management team, including Chris Hawkins, will remain with the company and maintain a significant equity stake.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are excited to add SWHC to the TTDS stable of companies," said Jeff Collier, CEO of TTDS. "As we continue to build out our thermal management solutions, SWHC expands our physical presence into the Southwest and allows us to enhance and deepen our relationships with valuable suppliers, while scaling the products and services we can offer our customers.”

This is the third acquisition for TTDS, established in September 2023 by middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors through Gryphon’s Heritage Fund, the firm’s small-cap fund strategy. TTDS previously acquired Big Chief Inc. and Proheat, both leading value-added distributors of temperature management products.

“As we considered our options for a long-term partner, joining the TTDS platform as it rapidly scales was the obvious answer," said SWHC President and owner Chris Hawkins. "The financial and operational support offered by TTDS and Gryphon Investors will help us build on our success, and we look forward to a productive future.”

“We are actively pursuing organic and acquisition opportunities that leverage Gryphon’s proven experience with value-added distribution businesses,” said Jeff Pembroke, operating partner of Gryphon’s Heritage Fund. “SWHC is an outstanding partner whose top-tier distribution solutions meet the unique challenges of our customers.”