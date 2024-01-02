Stellar Industrial Supply to Acquire IMC Supply

The Memphis metalworking distributor will become Stellar's 19th regional hub.

Stellar Industrial Supply
Jan 2, 2024
IMC Supply

TACOMA, Wash. — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 90,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for safety, metalworking, marine supply, aerospace, and other general manufacturing and processing organizations, on Tuesday announced the signing of a letter of intent to acquire Memphis, Tennessee-based metalworking distributor IMC Supply.

Closing was scheduled for Dec. 31, 2023. IMC, a revered 64-year old business focused on metalworking and technical support to both large and small manufacturing facilities in the southeastern U.S., becomes the 19th regional hub for Stellar Industrial Supply as it builds out a coast-to-coast presence.

“Stellar Industrial Supply is grateful to expand our coast-to-coast presence as this acquisition gives us an immediate strong Southeast regional footing. Mark Hill has done a marvelous job building IMC’s outstanding reputation for delivering high value, consultative partnering with their customers. That approach perfectly mirrors the laser-focused, customer-centric approach we strive for at Stellar,” said Stellar Industrial Supply President and CEO John Wiborg.

Stellar Industrial Supply provides coast-to-coast support for its customers with 19 regional hubs including: Portland, Ore., Albany, Ore., Everett, Wash., Tacoma, Wash., Seattle, Spokane, Wash., Los Angeles-Metro, Upland, Calif., Central Valley, Calif. (San Luis Obispo, Ventura), Salt Lake City, Sparks, Nevada, Denver, Colo., Billings, Mont., Phoenix, Knoxville, Tenn., Lawrence, Pa., and Tampa, Fla.

Additionally, the Stellar DCS program aims to foster “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely. Since its inception in 2010, the DCS program has generated over $186 million in cost savings, all of which are customer verified. The program saved customers nearly $18 million in total in 2023.

“Over its six decades of operation, IMC Supply has been a cornerstone for many families, contributing to the local economy and fostering a sense of community. I have had the privilege of knowing John Wiborg, the owner of Stellar, for many years. I am confident that his leadership will ensure the continuation of the IMC legacy,” said Mark Hill, president at IMC Supply. “The symbiosis between the legacy of IMC and the national reach of Stellar Industrial is expected to bring about positive changes for both entities and the community at large."

Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
December 31, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 08 1 08 52 Pm 63e3f352607e9
Trillium Flow Technologies Acquires Termomeccanica Pompe
December 27, 2023
U.S. Steel's Mon Valley Works Edgar Thompson Plant, North Braddock, Pa., March 2020.
U.S. Steel Sale Warrants 'Serious Scrutiny,' White House Says
December 22, 2023
Venturi Supply Trive Cap
Private Equity Firm Forms New Pipe, Valves and Fittings Distributor
December 22, 2023
