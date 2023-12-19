BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Alro Industrial Supply

TULSA, Okla. – BlackHawk Industrial, a leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, on Tuesday announced it has completed the acquisition of Alro Industrial Supply in Jackson, Michigan, with additional locations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Clearwater, Florida.

The addition of the three Alro locations establishes a strong footprint for BlackHawk in Michigan and further expands the company’s presence in the Florida market.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Alro Industrial Supply was a subsidiary of Alro Steel Corporation, a well-respected metals and plastics distributor with over 80 locations and based in Jackson, Michigan, since 1948.

BlackHawk is accelerating its acquisition activity and bolstering its capabilities by aggressively growing across the country and around the world. The Alro Industrial Supply operation is an exceptional fit for BlackHawk, expanding its footprint and increasing proximity to customers with a common product offering and strong focus on technical service. The transaction is another example of the company’s aggressive plan to expand into new product categories, geographical markets and industry segments.

“Our ambitious acquisition strategy continues to be fueled by our number one priority of saving our customers money and being a catalyst for their success. We continue to build the largest technical sales force in the industry," said BlackHawk President and CEO John Mark. "The addition of Alro Industrial Supply’s team of experts just extends our lead. We look forward to building on the value that Alro has brought to so many customers in the Michigan and Florida markets. It is extremely exciting to have the talented associates of Alro Industrial Supply join BlackHawk and contribute to our ongoing success.”

“BlackHawk Industrial is the perfect partner to position Alro Industrial Supply into the future,” said Randy Glick, CEO of Alro Steel Corporation. “Like Alro, BlackHawk highly values providing cost savings and productivity improvements to their customers. BlackHawk possesses the resources, the systems, and market focus to continue with investment and expansion in the highly competitive industrial supply space. Alro looks forward to continuing its investment and growth in the steel and plastics businesses.”

BlackHawk is intent on creating additional value for industrial manufacturers by expanding into new geographic markets to reach more of their production facilities: expanding its product offering to provide broader products and services end-users value; and investing in sales channels which improve the effectiveness of its technical sales resources. This acquisition is just one of several pieces of BlackHawk’s strategy to build the only distributor who is truly “Big Enough to Serve and Small Enough to Care.”