BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Alro Industrial Supply

The former Alro Steel subsidiary operates locations in Michigan and Florida.

BlackHawk Industrial
Dec 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44

TULSA, Okla. – BlackHawk Industrial, a leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, on Tuesday announced it has completed the acquisition of Alro Industrial Supply in Jackson, Michigan, with additional locations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Clearwater, Florida.

The addition of the three Alro locations establishes a strong footprint for BlackHawk in Michigan and further expands the company’s presence in the Florida market.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Alro Industrial Supply was a subsidiary of Alro Steel Corporation, a well-respected metals and plastics distributor with over 80 locations and based in Jackson, Michigan, since 1948.

BlackHawk is accelerating its acquisition activity and bolstering its capabilities by aggressively growing across the country and around the world. The Alro Industrial Supply operation is an exceptional fit for BlackHawk, expanding its footprint and increasing proximity to customers with a common product offering and strong focus on technical service. The transaction is another example of the company’s aggressive plan to expand into new product categories, geographical markets and industry segments.

“Our ambitious acquisition strategy continues to be fueled by our number one priority of saving our customers money and being a catalyst for their success. We continue to build the largest technical sales force in the industry," said BlackHawk President and CEO John Mark. "The addition of Alro Industrial Supply’s team of experts just extends our lead. We look forward to building on the value that Alro has brought to so many customers in the Michigan and Florida markets. It is extremely exciting to have the talented associates of Alro Industrial Supply join BlackHawk and contribute to our ongoing success.”

“BlackHawk Industrial is the perfect partner to position Alro Industrial Supply into the future,” said Randy Glick, CEO of Alro Steel Corporation. “Like Alro, BlackHawk highly values providing cost savings and productivity improvements to their customers. BlackHawk possesses the resources, the systems, and market focus to continue with investment and expansion in the highly competitive industrial supply space. Alro looks forward to continuing its investment and growth in the steel and plastics businesses.”

BlackHawk is intent on creating additional value for industrial manufacturers by expanding into new geographic markets to reach more of their production facilities: expanding its product offering to provide broader products and services end-users value; and investing in sales channels which improve the effectiveness of its technical sales resources. This acquisition is just one of several pieces of BlackHawk’s strategy to build the only distributor who is truly “Big Enough to Serve and Small Enough to Care.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
I Stock 1402226144
Stanley Black & Decker to Sell Attachment, Hydraulic Tools Business
December 18, 2023
I Stock 475292714
SurfacePrep Acquires Diamond Tool & Abrasives
December 18, 2023
Imperial Dade facility in Loxley, Ala.
Imperial Dade Acquires Wedge Supply
December 18, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1402226144
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stanley Black & Decker to Sell Attachment, Hydraulic Tools Business
I Stock 475292714
Mergers & Acquisitions
SurfacePrep Acquires Diamond Tool & Abrasives
Imperial Dade facility in Loxley, Ala.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Wedge Supply
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 475292714
Mergers & Acquisitions
SurfacePrep Acquires Diamond Tool & Abrasives
Diamond was formerly a subsidiary of Precision Surfacing Solutions.
December 18, 2023
Imperial Dade facility in Loxley, Ala.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Wedge Supply
Wedge operates two locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
December 18, 2023
United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Storied U.S. Steel to Be Acquired for More than $14 Billion by Nippon Steel
The price tag is nearly double what was offered just four months ago by rival Cleveland Cliffs.
December 18, 2023
91b1273791841b9faf4647d88bbc
Mergers & Acquisitions
Great Lakes Fasteners Acquires Frontier Fastener
Frontier has integrated within fellow Buffalo company Nut & Bolt Fastening Solutions.
December 15, 2023
3M sign at the company's headquarters in Maplewood, Minn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
3M Sells Stake in Packaging Machinery Company
SIAT Group, a maker of case taping and wrapping machinery, acquired the 50% share.
December 14, 2023
Federal Tool & Engineering, West Bend, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Generation Growth Capital Launches American Consolidated Metals Platform
The new company added metal fabricators in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
December 14, 2023
Image Option 2
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, The Edge Group Announce Intent to Merge
The Edge Group connects distributors and manufacturers in the communications and electronics industries.
December 13, 2023
I Stock 1291268367
Mergers & Acquisitions
Grainger to Sell E&R Industrial Sales Inc.
The MRO giant acquired the Michigan distributor a decade ago.
December 13, 2023
I Stock 1487138112
Mergers & Acquisitions
Diamond Blade Warehouse Acquires Peak Toolworks
DBW called Peak the premier manufacturer of diamond and carbide precision cutting tools.
December 13, 2023
Nsi Building Outside 1 1536x864 655bc3b51c1f4
Mergers & Acquisitions
NSI Industries Acquires ENET Solutions
The Southern California company provides compatible network peripherals and connectivity products.
December 12, 2023
ISCO facility, Midland, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
ISCO Industries Acquires Infinity Plastics
The addition enhances ISCO’s HDPE portfolio and strengthens its operational and logistics capacity.
December 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 11 At 3 38 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brooks Equipment Acquires Electronic Supply Co.
ESC is a leading wholesale distributor of low voltage and security products.
December 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 38 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advantive Acquires Abaca Systems
The deal will expand Advantive's specialty manufacturing offerings in Europe.
December 8, 2023
I Stock 1291267600
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Pay $5B for Building Automation Business
Carrier Global's Global Access Solutions has about 1,200 employees in 33 countries.
December 8, 2023