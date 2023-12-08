Honeywell to Acquire Building Automation Division for Nearly $5B

Carrier Global's Global Access Solutions has about 1,200 employees in 33 countries.

Dec 8, 2023
I Stock 1291267600
iStock

Honeywell is buying Carrier Global Corp.'s security division for $4.95 billion as it looks to strengthen its building automation capabilities.

Carrier Global's Global Access Solutions business provides advanced access and security solutions, electronic locking systems, and contactless mobile key solutions. It has about 1,200 employees in 33 countries.

The all-cash deal includes hardware and software capabilities and the LenelS2, Onity and Supra brands.

Carrier Global said that it anticipates net proceeds of approximately $4 billion from the sale and plans to use the funds to pay down debt.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024's third quarter.

Shares of Carrier Global rose nearly 6% before the market open on Friday, while Honeywell's shares declined more than 2%.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
I Stock 1291267600
Honeywell to Pay $5B for Building Automation Business
December 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 3 09 00 Pm
Harbour Group Adds Texcel
December 7, 2023
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Air Hydro Power Acquires Lebanon Power and Apparatus
December 6, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 38 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advantive Acquires Abaca Systems
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 3 09 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harbour Group Adds Texcel
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Hydro Power Acquires Lebanon Power and Apparatus
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 3 09 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harbour Group Adds Texcel
Texcel will operate alongside Harbour's other specialty flow component businesses.
December 7, 2023
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Hydro Power Acquires Lebanon Power and Apparatus
The company operates two locations in AHP's native Kentucky.
December 6, 2023
Ryerson facility, Jackson, Miss.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson Acquires Hudson Tool Steel
Hudson provides tool steels, as well as high-speed, carbon and alloy steels.
December 6, 2023
Nefco Fasco Facebook
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires FASCO Supply
The Houston construction supply distributor will expand NEFCO's reach in Texas.
December 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 42 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires PFS Sales
The deal expands the newly merged company's footprint in the Southeast.
December 5, 2023
I Stock 1161679866
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Sells Power Grid Components Inc.
A private equity fund affiliated with Blackstone acquired the company.
December 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 22 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Franklin Water Treatment Acquires Action Manufacturing & Supply
Action operates locations in Florida and North Carolina.
December 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 04 At 3 33 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Milford Companies
Milford is a leading distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and waterworks parts.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 1307512105
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Process Solutions Acquires PumpMan
The company provides on-site maintenance and repair services for water pumping systems.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 1498170938
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Parker Hannifin Subsidiary
The deal is the company's eighth so far this year.
December 4, 2023
Rlc Building 1 1500x430
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds Ray Lewis & Co.
The company has served numerous industries in Northeast Ohio since 1933.
December 1, 2023
Tipco Hose Center Exterior
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO, HydraTech Announce Merger
The deal will create a leading U.S. fluid conveyance and sealing solutions distributor.
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 01 At 1 22 34 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CD&R Completes Acquisition of Veritiv
White Cap CEO John Stegeman will serve as the distributor's chairman.
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 01 At 8 51 34 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Lee Supply
The company also closed on its acquisition of Enviroscape.
December 1, 2023