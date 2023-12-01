TIPCO, HydraTech Announce Merger

The deal will create a leading U.S. fluid conveyance and sealing solutions distributor.

TIPCO Technologies, HydraTech Industrial Solutions
Dec 1, 2023
Tipco Hose Center Exterior
TIPCO Technologies

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — TIPCO Technologies and HydraTech Industrial Solutions on Thursday announced a merger forming one of the largest independent distributors of fluid conveyance and sealing solutions in the U.S.

The new entity will operate under the name TIPCO Technologies and will continue to be led by Rob Lyons as CEO of commercial business, Brad Marshall as CEO of operational business, and Terri Lyons as vice president of TIPCO Technologies Mid-Atlantic. 

Founded in 1888, TIPCO has earned its reputation as a comprehensive fluid solution supplier and stands as the largest stocking distributor in the Mid-Atlantic region. By establishing strategic partnerships with world-renowned suppliers, TIPCO has excelled at providing exceptional sales and service through its extensive 12 branch network and three production facilities across five states. With a strong focus on technology, channel alignment, and customer-oriented solutions, TIPCO continues to lead the industry. 

HydraTech is a leading value-added distributor of fluid conveyance products serving  key markets across the U.S., including Eugene, Oregon, Las Vegas, Boise, Phoenix, Denver, Houston, Atlanta and Charlotte. HydraTech operates 15 branches across eight states supporting counter, OEM and MRO customers across a diverse customer base. 

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Rob, Terri and the entire TIPCO family," said Marshall. "TIPCO's impressive presence in the Mid-Atlantic complements our footprint, opening up compelling greenfield expansion opportunities. Rob, Terri, and the TIPCO team have built an industry leading operation, and we look forward to our team’s continued growth and transformation." 

"TIPCO is excited to join forces with HydraTech, aiming for growth and unique career paths for our collective team of talented people," added Lyons. "Building on TIPCO’s history of forward-thinking distribution, this partnership underscores our joint commitment to expansion, technology, and people.” 

The combined teams will now represent 30 locations across 13 states, continuing their dedication to team expansion, maintaining substantial inventory investments, and further investing in cutting-edge technology and services. This merger is set to propel TIPCO Technologies to new heights, solidifying its position as an industry leader in the fluid conveyance and sealing solutions market throughout the U.S.

