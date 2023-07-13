nVent Acquires TEXA Industries

TEXA will join nVent's enclosures segment.

nVent Electric plc
Jul 13, 2023
LONDON — nVent Electric plc, a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, announced it has acquired TEXA Industries, which will operate within its enclosures business segment.

The acquisition of TEXA Industries and its highly complementary portfolio strengthens nVent’s position as a global systems provider. TEXA Industries provides advanced cooling technologies with innovative industrial air conditioners and chillers to help customers better solve for increasing heat loads when designing systems.

“We are excited about the addition of TEXA Industries. Combined with our expertise in liquid cooling, this acquisition strengthens nVent’s position and accelerates our ability to provide global cooling solutions in demanding environments, such as industrial automation and energy storage,” said Alexander van der Weide, nVent HOFFMAN general manager and vice president.

Based in Italy, TEXA is a leading European provider of industrial cooling applications, including air conditioners and chillers with approximately 90 employees.

