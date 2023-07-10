Abracon Acquires NEL Frequency Controls

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Abracon, a leading supplier of frequency control, timing, power, magnetics, RF and antenna solutions, announced the acquisition of NEL Frequency Controls Inc., a manufacturer of ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators and modules headquartered in Burlington, Wisconsin.

Founded in 1986, NEL Frequency Controls is a leading manufacturer of precision timing devices meeting ultra-low phase noise, ultra-low power consumption, and ultra-high frequency requirements in the smallest, most compact form factor possible. NEL's products are used across a broad spectrum of high-tech applications, including RF/microwave, test & measurement, defense, metrology, SATCOMM, and quantum computing.

Abracon and NEL Frequency Controls will accelerate innovation, new product development, time-to-market, and enterprise growth by combining core strengths across product management, engineering, sales, and marketing. This alliance allows both companies to share expertise from their respective markets, collaborate on product strategies, enhance and scale go-to-market capabilities, and better serve customers through complementary product offerings.

"The NEL Frequency Control acquisition marks a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding our precision timing product offering," said Tony Roybal, president and CEO of Abracon. "This strategic alliance reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative product solutions, unparalleled service excellence, and superior technical support for our global customers, partners, and distributors. With the new addition of US-based manufacturing, we are poised to further strengthen our position as a leader in the industry."

"NEL Frequency Controls is excited about partnering with the Abracon team and product lineup. Abracon's global market reach combined with NEL's ultra-low phase noise frequency control product offering is an industry force multiplier," said Chuck Ulland, president of NEL Frequency Controls. "The synergies created by our strategic alliance will enhance our ability to deliver incredible value to our customers."

The Abracon and NEL Frequency Control brands will continue operating independently and collaborate on a complementary technology vision, product roadmap, and service capabilities to increase customer value. Ulland will join Abracon as president of NEL Frequency Controls. The NEL Frequency Control brand of products will become available through Abracon's global distribution and sales representative network by August of 2023.