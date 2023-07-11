MW Components Acquires Western Wire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — MW Components, a leading provider of precision components, acquired Western Wire Products Company, a wire forming leader with a diverse product line, effective June 9.

MW Components already has a strong presence in the spring and wire form industry through existing manufacturing specialists, including Century Spring, Fox Valley Spring, Maryland Precision Spring and over a dozen other locations known for their high-quality, precision metal components.

The combined company will offer an increased selection of stock, standard and custom wire forms including cotter pins, hitch pins and spring pins, along with a wide array of highly engineered precision metal components.