Seco Tools Acquires Premier Machine Tools

PMT specializes in machining solutions for the medical industry.

Seco Tools
Feb 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 1 05 40 Pm
Seco

FAGERSTA, Sweden — PMT Premier Machine Tools Ltd., an Irish supplier of machining solutions for the medical industry, will become part of the products and services offering from Seco as of Feb. 1.

With this acquisition Seco will increase its presence in the medical segment offering integrated manufacturing solutions. 

PMT will continue to operate as an independent company and sell its products and services under the PMT brand. PMT are specialists in machining solutions for the medical industry. Its business consists of supplying cutting tools and providing expertise, alongside a thriving machine tool supply business.

All current PMT offerings will continue in the future. 

PMT has been successful in building a strong reputation, particularly in its home country of Ireland. With PMT joining the Seco family, Seco has strengthened its offering in the medical device, and will build on its success worldwide. 

“Seco and PMT have enjoyed a close and successful working relationship for many years” said Seco President Stefan Steenstrup. “Our offer to our customers has been further enhanced with PMT joining the Seco Tools family."

January 31, 2023
