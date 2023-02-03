Nidec Acquires Italian Machine Tool Manufacturer

Nidec Corporation announced Wednesday that, in accordance with its Nov. 30 press release, it has completed the acquisition of all the shares of PAMA S.p.A on Feb. 1.

Accordingly, PAMA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as outlined below, together with Nidec’s business strategy going forward.

Outline of the New Subsidiary

Company name: PAMA S.p.A.

Headquarters: Rovereto, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy

Foundation: 1926

New management:

- Director & Chairperson: Tatsuya Nishimoto (Newly appointed)

- Director & General Manager: Alessandro Batisti (Reelected)

- Director: Takeshi Motohashi (Newly elected)

Business bases: Manufacturing and sales: Italy and China

Sales bases: U.S., Germany, India and others

Affiliates: Nine companies in China, the U.S., Germany, India and others

Principal businesses: Manufacturing and sale of machine tools (boring and milling machines and machining centers, among others)

Number of employees: Approximately 430

Sales: Forecast as of the end of the fiscal year ended Dec. 31: 135.6 million euro (approximately 19.12 billion yen)

PAMA’s Strengths

A company with a broad product portfolio and high technological capabilities in the fields of 5-face milling machine, boring and milling machines, and large machine tools, PAMA boasts the world’s largest market share as a boring and milling machine manufacturer. End users include major press machine, construction equipment, heavy machine for energy, earthmoving machine, shipbuilding and aerospace aircraft manufacturers. In addition, PAMA enjoys stable annual sales in Europe, North America, and China – the country where PAMA has been in business since 1988.

Creating Synergies with the Nidec Group

Nidec Machine Tool Corporation and Nidec OKK Corporation, two Nidec Group companies whose main products are gear cutting machines, large machine tools and machining centers, have been in need of further developing the multitasking and 5-axis machining technology as well as expanding its lineup of boring and milling machines in the large machine tools space. Also, both companies’ main sales area has been in Japan and, compared with other major Japanese machine tool manufacturers, the two companies have generated less sales from overseas markets such as European and American markets and Chinese market, where the future growth is expected.

PAMA’s joining the Nidec Group will enable the Company to pursue synergies in all the areas of sale, manufacturing, and product development, including:

expanding sales in the Asian, European and American markets based on a wide range of product lineup and cross selling;

developing new products and components by combining the three companies’ technological expertise; and

reducing lead time for delivery and manufacturing cost based on a global production optimization in Europe, the US, and Asia.

What Nidec Aims to Accomplish with Its Machine Tool Business

The annual sales of Nidec Machine Tool, Nidec OKK, and PAMA combined are approximately 87 billion yen. By generating synergies between these three companies and other Nidec Group companies, and implementing new M&As, the Company plans to achieve sales of more than 260 billion yen in its machine tool business in the fiscal year of 2025 (and 500 billion yen in the fiscal year of 2030). Nidec stays committed to actively investing in the industry of machine tools, which are dubbed as “machines of machine” or “mother machines,” and contributing to the development of Japan’s machinery sector.

Effects on Financial Performance for the Current and Next Fiscal Years

The Stock Acquisition is expected to have no significant impact on the Company’s consolidated financial performance for this fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. If necessary, the Company will make additional disclosure on a timely basis in accordance with the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange upon determination of further details.