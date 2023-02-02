Dynabrade Acquires Global Abrasive Products

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Dynabrade Inc. recently completed the asset purchase of one of its strategic suppliers, Global Abrasive Products Inc., a 50-employee abrasives converter with locations in Lockport, New York, and Alpharetta, Georgia.

“For Dynabrade, this is a continuation of our strategic initiative to expand the scope of our vertical integration,” said Dynabrade President Michael Buffamonti. “This further elevates our value proposition of becoming the leader in surface solutions and innovative process improvements for industries around the world.

"With over 1,000 abrasive power tool configurations, and now an abrasive offering for most any application, Dynabrade is in the unique position to provide greater value to our manufacturing processes and to continue delivering unprecedented cost savings. Customers of both companies will benefit from the combined industrial tool and abrasive product lines.”

This is Dynabrade’s second acquisition in two years; it acquired high-tech production machine shop Manth Manufacturing in 2021.