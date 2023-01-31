Timken to Acquire Nadella Group

The move will expand Timken's portfolio of linear motion products.

The Timken Co.
Jan 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 31 At 12 05 27 Pm

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Timken Company, a leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has reached an agreement to acquire Nadella Group, a leading European manufacturer of linear guides, telescopic rails, actuators and systems, and other specialized industrial motion solutions from ICG plc.

Nadella posted revenue of approximately €100 million in 2022. The business has 450 employees and operates manufacturing facilities in Europe and China. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

"Nadella will complement and scale our linear motion product portfolio and deliver strong synergies with our Rollon business," said Christopher A. Coughlin, Timken executive vice president and president of industrial motion. "Nadella's differentiated solutions are custom engineered for premium applications in attractive and growing market sectors, including medical, food and beverage, packaging and automation. We also see significant growth opportunities for Nadella products in North America as part of Timken." 

The acquisition of Nadella will further Timken's strategy to expand and scale its leading industrial motion product portfolio, which includes linear motion and other engineered products that are designed to improve the reliability and efficiency of industrial equipment and machinery. Timken added linear motion products to its portfolio when it acquired Rollon in 2018. Rollon is a leader in engineered linear guides, telescopic rails, actuators and systems, serving robotics, automation, logistics and other attractive market sectors.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 and will be funded with cash on hand and borrowings from committed credit facilities. Timken anticipates the acquisition will be accretive to adjusted earnings in 2023.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 31 At 11 57 11 Am
Field Fastener, Mid-State Bolt & Nut Merge
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 31 At 11 32 50 Am
Rexel Completes Two Acquisitions in North America
January 31, 2023
Kito Crosby CEO Robert Desel (left), and Chairman Yoshio Kito.
Crosby Group, Kito Corp. Complete Merger
January 30, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 31 At 11 57 11 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Field Fastener, Mid-State Bolt & Nut Merge
Screen Shot 2023 01 31 At 11 32 50 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Completes Two Acquisitions in North America
Kito Crosby CEO Robert Desel (left), and Chairman Yoshio Kito.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crosby Group, Kito Corp. Complete Merger
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 31 At 11 32 50 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Completes Two Acquisitions in North America
The company also sold off its operations in Norway.
January 31, 2023
Kito Crosby CEO Robert Desel (left), and Chairman Yoshio Kito.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crosby Group, Kito Corp. Complete Merger
The deal creates a global provider of comprehensive lifting solutions.
January 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 50 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Conditioning Specialist Invests in Tennessee, North Carolina Suppliers
ACS said the deal would greatly expand its plumbing capabilities.
January 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 12 43 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Flow Control Holdings Acquires Andron Stainless
Andron supplies stainless steel fittings, valves and tubing.
January 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 4 04 08 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Marsh Building Products
Marsh operates eight locations in Kentucky and Ohio.
January 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 8 58 06 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Galco Acquires Zesco
Zesco specializes in drives, motion control and automation solutions.
January 27, 2023
Ahp Picture
Mergers & Acquisitions
More Is More
A Kentucky supermarket chain-turned-conglomerate gets into the distribution game.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm 6372a03a8c004
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Royal Paper
Royal is a leading distributor of paper, plastics and jan-san equipment.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 22 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Seeks Further Expansion After 23 Deals in '22
The company says it is on pace to become the nation's leader in fire protection, safety and security.
January 25, 2023
Unnamed
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires TML Truck & Trailer Repair
Founded in 2012, TML Truck & Trailer Repair is a full-service shop.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 06 At 1 27 32 Pm 629e472673ea6
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM to Sell 3 Businesses to ABC Supply
The companies and their subsidiaries operate 42 locations across 12 states.
January 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 34 12 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mill Steel Co. Acquires Cleveland Metal Exchange
The move expands Mill Steel into the flat-rolled stainless steel and aluminum metal markets.
January 20, 2023
I Stock 542702882
Mergers & Acquisitions
AIM MRO Acquires Tribologix
Tribologix is a leading provider of engineered surface coatings.
January 19, 2023
I Stock 843817506
Mergers & Acquisitions
Progressive Plumbing Supply Acquires Delwood Supply
Delwood operates multiple locations in the Detroit area.
January 19, 2023