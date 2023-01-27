Galco Acquires Zesco

Zesco specializes in drives, motion control and automation solutions.

Galco Industrial Electronics Inc.
Jan 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 8 58 06 Am
Galco

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Galco Industrial Electronics Inc. announced that it has acquired Zesco Inc., a regional automation solutions provider located in Brecksville, Ohio.  

“The acquisition of Zesco further positions Galco as a global leader in the industrial automation and motion control industry,” said Allison Sabia, president and CEO of Galco. “Zesco’s expertise and experience with the world’s top brands in industrial automation combined with Galco’s extensive offering in the industry is a win-win for their customers and ours.”

Zesco specializes in the drives, motion control, and automation industry, and serves customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Offering 16 product lines in 50 product categories, this acquisition not only expands Galco’s already impressive catalog of manufacturers but also is expected to further increase Galco’s drives market share.  

With over 60 years of experience, Zesco’s industrial automation expertise aligns with Galco’s mission to provide customers with the highest level of service and technical support and the most comprehensive selection of industrial electronics and automation products and services in the industry.  

“We are excited about the future of Zesco as a Galco Company. Galco carries the same fervor and commitment to providing automation solutions to their customers as we do,” said Tim Sustersic, president of Zesco. “This provides Zesco expanded capabilities in customer service, product application, engineering, and manufacturing support to better serve our customers into the future.”

