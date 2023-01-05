Hy-Tek Intralogistics Acquires Winchester Industrial Controls

Winchester provides of control systems and installation for automated material handling systems.

Hy-Tek Holdings
Jan 5, 2023
Image001

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hy-Tek Holdings, a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital LP, has acquired Winchester Industrial Controls LLC.

Winchester, located in Bristol, Connecticut, is a provider of control systems and installation for automated material handling systems. Hy-Tek, doing business as Hy-Tek Intralogistics, is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end-markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics and parcel.

The acquisition was announced by Hy-Tek CEO Sam Grooms.

“Hy-Tek’s acquisition of Winchester Controls broadens our offerings as the predominant player in material handling," Grooms said. "With the addition of Winchester Industrial Controls’ highly experienced team, Hy-Tek further enhances its ability to execute concurrent large-scale projects in support of our enterprise logistics platform."

