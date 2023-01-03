Purvis Industries Acquires ErieTec

The deal expands Purvis’ footprint to the eastern U.S.

Purvis Industries
Jan 3, 2023
Purvis Industries location, Tyler, Texas.
Purvis Industries location, Tyler, Texas.
Purvis Industries

DALLAS -- Purvis Industries announced that the company has acquired substantially all the assets, brand rights, websites, personnel and intellectual property of ErieTec -- formerly Erie Bearings -- of Erie, Pennsylvania, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

ErieTec is a family-owned and operated industrial distributor that operates six branches and has been serving western Pennsylvania since 1958. ErieTec has extensive bearing, power transmission, electrical and material handling knowledge. ErieTec also features EB Controls, a UL508A panel shop, and provides mechanical and electrical technical solutions for their customers. Its online store provides detailed product and availability information to its customers.

ErieTec's mission statement aligns closely with Purvis’ own mission, which is to help customers improve their profitability and efficiencies through the application of modern products and services.  

“ErieTec is a perfect fit for Purvis’ model and culture. Their focus on local service, support, and inventory has served their customers well throughout ErieTec’s existence and we look for that to continue as they join our team," said Purvis Vice President of Corporate Operations Cameron Barker.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the team at Purvis Industries. Our culture and our value systems synch up perfectly, and our team members have the same commitment to customer service," said ErieTec President Mike Ketchel. "The combination of both organizations’ technical and engineering capabilities will provide our customers with an amazing level of service.”

“We’ve been networking with Mike and the team at ErieTec through our participation in Affiliated Distributors for years," said Purvis Executive Vice President and COO Jeremiah Johnson. "There is just a natural fit between our organizations, and we’re excited to welcome ErieTec to the Purvis Industries family.”

