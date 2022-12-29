FleetPride Acquires Berggren Diesel

Berggren operates two locations in Idaho.

FleetPride Inc.
Dec 29, 2022
Unnamed
FleetPride

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride Inc. announced that it has acquired the assets of Berggren Diesel Inc., based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with a second location in Terreton, Idaho.

The acquisition continues to drive growth and further extend FleetPride's leadership position in the heavy duty aftermarket.

Berggren Diesel is a full-service shop operating on heavy duty trucks and equipment serving the industry since 2013. This is a family-owned business with a strong reputation for quality and service repair in Idaho and western Wyoming.

"Berggren's Diesel is an exceptional company with a talented team of technicians and support. Today, I'm excited to welcome the Berggren's Diesel team to the FleetPride family. Berggren's will be a great fit and complements our growth strategy to provide customers with a one-stop shop solution for parts and service in the heavy duty aftermarket," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations."We continue expanding our supply chain, digital capabilities, breadth of products and expertise as customers count on us to keep their trucks up and running. The addition of Berggren's Diesel increases our ability to do just that."

"FleetPride has a long history of being the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket with a strong focus on the customer," said owner David Berggren. "As Berggren looked to the future, we chose FleetPride for their innovation and industry leadership. We believe this acquisition is a great opportunity for our employees to accelerate their growth."

This is the 12th FleetPride acquisition this year with continued expansion of their national parts and service operations.



