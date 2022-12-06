BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Thomas Industrial Supply

Metalworking and industrial product distributor BlackHawk Industrial announced Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of Thomas Industrial Supply.

The Oklahoma-based company said the addition of the Wisconsin distributor would bolster BlackHawk's position in the Upper Midwest and nationwide. BlackHawk President and CEO John Mark said Thomas is "a great fit for our team and culture."

"With their specialization of packaging products, we are able to offer this expertise a large scale to all of our existing and future customers," Mark said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed

BlackHawk came in at no. 24 on the 2022 Industrial Distribution Big 50.



