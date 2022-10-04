Winsupply Acquires Hydrologic Distribution Company

DAYTON, Ohio, October 3, 2022 – Winsupply’s strategic growth continues with the company’s largest year of acquisition investments.

Hydrologic Distribution Company joins the Winsupply Family of Companies with 12 locations servicing plumbing contractors throughout the state of Florida. Collectively, the locations have a quarter billion dollars in annual revenue.

“To find a company whose culture aligns so perfectly with Winsupply is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said John McKenzie, President, Winsupply Inc. “I can’t wait for customers and contractors in the Florida market to see what we will be able to accomplish together.”

Supported by six regional distribution centers around the country, Winsupply has the unique ability to provide each newly acquired location with timely product availability, not previously attainable.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with such an incredible company,” said Christopher Lynch, President, Hydrologic Distribution Company. “From the moment I first met the Winsupply leadership team, I found a group of hungry yet humble entrepreneurs that believed in honest, good old-fashioned hard work. Winsupply’s one-of-a-kind structure positions Hydrologic’s current companies to be even more successful going forward.”

“Every now and then I meet people and think to myself, that's a Winsupply person but they just don't know it yet. A Winsupply person is entrepreneurial, full of energy, caring and driven to help others succeed,” said Monte Salsman, President, Winsupply Acquisition Group. “When I met the team at Hydrologic, this is exactly what I felt. Hydrologic is filled with people who believe what Winsupply believes.”

About Winsupply: Winsupply is one of America’s leading suppliers of materials for residential and commercial construction and owns a majority equity stake in more than 650 local companies across the United States. Collectively, Winsupply is known as "The Winsupply Family of Companies" and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, APCO, and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. The companies conduct business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and materials in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication. Follow Winsupply on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Hydrologic: Owned and operated in Tampa Bay, FL, Hydrologic Distribution Company is a trusted partner for numerous small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Central Florida. Originally a small enterprise working from a single facility, we’ve quickly grown into multiple local branches, which allow us to provide fast, specialized service to each of our valued customers.

At Hydrologic, we’re dedicated to building win-win relationships with our clients, vendors and employees. With a strong commitment to inventory, integrity and innovation, we’ve earned a top reputation for delivering the best products faster than any other local provider. We’re also well known for providing the highest level of customer satisfaction, because we strive to create strong relationships that stand the test of time.

