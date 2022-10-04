RDI Technologies Acquires Fastec Imaging

The acquisition enhances RDI's portfolio of vision-based vibration analysis solutions.

Oct 4, 2022
Rdi Sized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RDI Technologies, Inc. ("RDI"), a global provider of vision-based vibration analysis solutions, today announced it has completed the purchase of privately-held Fastec Imaging Corporation ("Fastec"), a leading global supplier of digital scientific high-speed imaging systems. RDI's acquisition of Fastec adds new customers, talent, and intellectual property, and it enables RDI to accelerate its product development initiatives.  The transaction follow's SFW Capital Partners' ("SFW") strategic investment in RDI in February 2022. SFW is supporting the RDI management team in its execution of various growth initiatives, including building out its management team, enhancing its sales and marketing capabilities, expanding its product offering, and pursuing strategic add-on acquisitions.



"Our Motion Amplification® solutions, strengthened by Fastec's high-speed expertise and technologies, will give customers the ability to see more and do more than traditional technology allows," said Dr. Jeff Hay, CEO of RDI Technologies. "As we continue to invest in building the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of vision-based vibration analysis solutions, we look forward to creating new opportunities and driving innovation with Fastec."

"We are excited to join the RDI team in delivering even greater value to our customers, partners and the high-speed camera market," said Charles Mrdjenovich, President, and CTO of Fastec Imaging, who will remain a senior technology executive in the combined company. "Fastec's unique high-speed expertise and technologies combined with RDI's scale and market leading Motion Amplification® solutions will unlock growth potential and accelerate time to market, empowering large and small enterprise customers with world-class visualization technologies."

Non-contact high-speed cameras can measure and analyze motion and detail not captured by the human eye for deeper insight into process characteristics, material strength and durability, and component visualization. The high-speed scientific camera market is expected to grow by double-digits annually, according to recent studies.

Fastec's team will join RDI and its technology will integrate into RDI's product roadmap, while continuing to offer Fastec's high-speed cameras to the Manufacturing, Condition Monitoring, Science and Engineering, and Mining markets. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Diego, Fastec Imaging high-speed camera solutions complement RDI's suite of Motion Amplification® solutions, helping customers increase asset visibility, drive efficiency, and capture more comprehensive data for faster decision making.

About RDI Technologies, Inc.

RDI Technologies is pioneering the camera as the sensor of the future because visualization is faster, safer, and makes the complex, simpler. The company's proprietary technology platform powered by Motion Amplification® enables users to see and measure motion that is impossible to see with the human eye and could previously only be measured by contacting sensors. RDI's customers include some of the largest companies in the world, among them are Google, Nissan, Duke Energy, Newmont, and Chevron.

About Fastec Imaging Corporation

Fastec Imaging is a U.S. manufacturer of digital high-speed imaging systems. The company specializes in uniquely portable and affordable high-speed camera systems, including handheld, point-and-shoot systems, compact PC-controlled cameras, and long duration record systems. Fastec cameras are used in many applications, including engineering, industrial manufacturing, packaging, medical and academic research, microfluidics, biomechanics, military range testing, sports performance, and broadcast entertainment.


