Dakota Supply Group Acquires Brown Supply Company

Aug 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 02 At 2 10 25 Pm

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Brown Supply Company.

Founded in 1940, Brown Supply is a leading distributor of waterworks products, such as water and sewer pipes, fire hydrants, marking flags, equipment and supplies, with four locations across Iowa.  

The current owner, Kevin Doud, will remain with the business and become the region sales manager for Iowa. In this role, he will help facilitate DSG’s waterworks expansion across Iowa. The company will operate as Brown Supply Company, A DSG Company, before eventually transitioning to the DSG brand. 

“We are excited to be part of a winning team that is committed to growth,” Doud said. “We have the utmost faith in DSG moving forward and are here to keep serving our customers in the best way possible.” 

"We're excited to welcome the Brown Supply Company associates to the DSG team of employee-owners," said DSG President and CEO Paul Kennedy. "Brown Supply Company has been a customer-focused market leader in Iowa for over 60 years we look forward to building on this history in the years ahead. This strategic acquisition expands DSG’s footprint to a new state and provides a foundation for further segment expansion.” 

DSG is one of the Midwest’s leading distributors of innovative products and services for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with more than 900 employee-owners in more than 50 locations across seven states.

