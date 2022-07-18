Sandvik Acquires Peterson Tool

The company will join the GWS Tool unit under Sandvik's Walter division.

Jul 18th, 2022
Sandvik AB
STOCKHOLM — Sandvik on Friday completed its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Peterson Tool Company Inc. of Nashville, a leading supplier of machine-specific custom insert tooling solutions.

Peterson's product offering includes custom carbide form inserts for high-production turning and grooving applications, primarily within the general engineering and automotive segments. The company will be reported in the GWS Tool business unit in Walter, a division within the Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions business.

In 2021, Peterson had revenues of $9 million and an EBITA margin neutral to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. Impact on Sandvik’s earnings per share will be limited, yet slightly positive.

