FleetPride Acquires Keystone Spring Service

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced that it has acquired the assets of Keystone Spring Service, family-owned by brothers Greg and Jason Valant.

Founded in 1973 by their father and grandfather — Edward Valant, Jr., and Edward Valant, Sr. — along with Chuck Haugh, Keystone Spring Service has provided specialized parts and services in suspension, wheel end, driveline and hydraulics, as well as being a full truck parts source in both Pittsburgh and Portersville, Pennsylvania, for over 49 years.

"FleetPride brings opportunities in many ways to our company. They instantly give us a major upgrade in technology and eCommerce," said Greg Valant. "They also offer tremendous opportunities to our staff for advancement in their careers."

Now a part of FleetPride, Keystone Spring Service customers in the greater Pittsburgh area will have access to the industry's broadest assortment of heavy duty aftermarket inventory and the purchasing power of FleetPride, while working with the same parts and service experts they have come to know and trust over the last 49 years at Keystone Spring Service.

"It is a pleasure to welcome the Keystone Spring Service team to FleetPride," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "The Valant family has built and developed a first-class team that is focused on customer service and a strong culture for employees which makes this a great fit. I'm proud to say the Valant family chose FleetPride in this process, and we look forward to helping our new team members grow the parts and service solutions they can offer to customers, including our industry leading e-commerce platform."

Employees of Keystone Spring Service now have additional growth opportunities under the FleetPride name. With a focus on learning and development, FleetPride offers several programs such as FleetPride Tech University, expanded employee benefits, and more.