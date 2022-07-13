Flexpak Acquires ACE Packaging

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Flexpak LLC, a value-added distributor and supplier of packaging supplies, announced that it has completed the acquisition of ACE Packaging of AZ as of July 1.

Headquartered in Phoenix, ACE is a value-added distributor and supplier of packaging products, including stock and custom corrugated boxes, stretch film, foam, polybags and other related packaging supplies. ACE primarily serves the healthcare, transportation, food, industrial and consumer products industries throughout Arizona.

“We are thrilled to welcome the ACE team to the Flexpak family. ACE and Flexpak share similar cultures; both companies take great pride in providing high levels of customer service. We look forward to continued growth and offering an expanded set of products and services to ACE’s customers,” said Flexpak CEO Brian Kellen.

Former ACE owners Mark Lundberg and Kevin Aldridge will have important, ongoing roles with Flexpak.

“We are excited to join forces with Flexpak. Both ACE and Flexpak share a similar focus on outstanding customer service and this combination positions us to deliver enhanced solutions to our customers,” said ACE President Mark Lundberg.

Flexpak’s acquisition of ACE is consistent with its strategy to expand its geographic presence throughout the Mountain West region in the U.S. The combination of Flexpak and ACE immediately creates a leading packaging solutions provider across Utah and Arizona with a high-quality sales team and expertise across a variety of end-markets.

“ACE is a terrific company with a long history and great reputation in the Arizona marketplace. We are excited to partner with the ACE team to expand Flexpak into Arizona. Looking forward, Flexpak will continue to use acquisitions to expand its presence throughout the Mountain West region,” said Charlie Denison, Managing Director at Shorehill Capital.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.