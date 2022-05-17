Industrial Service Solutions Acquires San Antonio Armature Works

HOUSTON — Industrial Service Solutions has acquired full ownership of San Antonio Armature Works, an electromechanical service provider with nearly 100 years of experience serving industrial operations throughout South Texas.

The acquisition will enhance ISS's service offerings in the region, expanding its reach as a nationwide provider of rotating equipment, process equipment and inspection services for a broad variety of industries. Current SAAW leadership, employees and the company’s San Antonio facility will continue operations under the agreement, completed May 12.

“This acquisition represents a growth opportunity for both companies,” said Wade Stockstill, CEO of Industrial Service Solutions. “The current owner of San Antonio Armature Works will continue his successful track record leading the company, while ISS expands its service footprint in the rapidly growing South Texas market.”

SAAW holds a number of key industrial certifications, and its EASA affiliation enables the company to provide warranty service for all major manufacturers of motors and pumps.

“San Antonio Armature Works is a fourth-generation, family-owned company committed to serving our clients and our employees,” said Steven Staglik, president of SAAW. “This deal will enhance the services we offer and create new growth opportunities, while our staff benefits by joining Industrial Service Solutions’ national-scale organization.”