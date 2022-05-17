Darragh Acquires Service Construction Supply

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Darragh Company, a fourth-generation, family-owned commercial construction supply distributor, on Thursday announced the purchase of Service Construction Supply and its two locations in Birmingham and Madison, Alabama, effective June 1.

The acquisition continues Darragh’s expansion after it added three locations in 2021. With the acquisition of SCS, Darragh will have 17 locations in six states across all divisions. The divisions will include the Darragh, Tool Central, Service Construction Supply, and Morgan Tool and Supply Distribution divisions, Arkansas Rebar division, and Darco Forming and Shoring division.

“We have been friends with the owners of SCS for over 20 years and couldn’t be happier to join our companies. It’s an ideal cultural fit," said Darragh CEO Rich Dunlap.

“SCS is a leader in their region, and we are thrilled they will be joining the Darragh family," added Darragh President Ted Darragh. "They will help drive our growth in both current and new markets.”

Founded in 1906, the Darragh Company is based in Little Rock and started by supplying cement, in wooden kegs, to the building of the Arkansas State Capitol. Darragh and SCS share many of the same product offerings, from construction materials to safety products and tools. SCS owners and founders Gilbert Roberts Jr., president, Davis Bennett III, vice president, and Rick Jeffcoat, vice president, will stay on to work with Darragh after the acquisition.

“Joining with Darragh allows us to continue to serve our customers with the highest level of service we’re known for, but now with added resources. We will not miss a beat with our customers," Roberts said.

SCS is based in Birmingham and was founded in 2000. Roberts, Bennett and Jeffcoat all had extensive experience in commercial construction supply and were working for another company at the time.

“When we got started, the timing was right, and we wanted to market how well we could serve our customers. The response was immediate. It’s the focus on service that has allowed us to grow, and we know we can continue that with Darragh,” Jeffcoat said.

“Darragh is a great fit for us. Our goal is to ensure longevity for our company," Bennett said. "That legacy is important to our employees and customers. We’ve known and respected the Darragh family for many years and couldn’t imagine a better partnership.”