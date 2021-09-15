FleetPride Acquires Truck Service Company, Inc. in Chattanooga

The heavy duty truck parts distributor

Sep 15th, 2021
FleetPride, Inc.
Fleet Pride New

IRVING, TX — FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Truck Service Company, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN. Truck Service Company has been in business since 1989, providing top-quality repair and service work for drivers and fleets in southern Tennessee and northern Georgia. Truck Service Company was founded by Jerry Gamble and is now managed by his two sons, Rodney and James. The new service center will partner with the existing FleetPride parts location only a few blocks away to create a complete heavy duty parts and service value proposition for customers.

“Rodney, James and the other new team members are going to be great additions as we welcome them into the FleetPride family,” said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. “Truck Service Company has a reputation for quality work and great customer service and this acquisition will help us enhance the customer experience with parts and service in the Chattanooga market. It all starts with great people; we feel very fortunate that Truck Service Company chose FleetPride to partner with moving forward.”

“We are very pleased to join FleetPride,” said Rodney Gamble. “We know our customers will appreciate having a total parts and service solution, backed by a strong and growing nationwide network.”

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride’s sophisticated network of 280 stores, 54 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them.

