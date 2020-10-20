HD Supply, White Cap Separation Finalized in $4 Billion Deal

HD Supply is suddenly half the company it once was. Literally.

Oct 20th, 2020
Mike Hockett
122028202 3547000068656490 6448829774345386859 O

HD Supply is suddenly half the company it once was. Literally.

Eleven weeks after the industrial distributor announced it would sell its Construction & Supply – White Cap business unit to private firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, newly-formed White Cap Supply Holdings and Construction Supply Group (CSG) co-announced Monday that White Cap has been successfully separated from HD Supply and combined with CSG.

120196945 3478128615543636 7628166156540042809 NThat combination creates what CD&R calls the leading North American distributor of a diverse mix of concrete accessories and specialty construction and safety products with annual revenues of more than $4 billion. White Cap and CSG said the transaction is also valued at approximately $4 billion, while CD&R purchased White Cap from HD Supply for $2.9 billion.

CD&R now holds 65 percent ownership in the combined company, with previous CSG shareholders holding 35 percent ownership.

Csg Logo 5f32d0ac55e03“Both White Cap and CSG share the same vision of continuous growth with the goal to relentlessly improve customer service,” said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. “By joining together, our platform allows expansion of our product and service offerings across more than 400 locations in 46 US States and 8 Canadian Provinces. Our goal is to provide even greater value for our customers and enhance our ability to serve with excellence. This is an incredibly exciting time for our associates, customers, and suppliers.”

Have 2 minutes to spare? Take ID's quick and anonymous survey about how COVID-19 has impacted your distribution business and you could win an Amazon gift card.

The combined White Cap and CSG has an outside sales force of more than 850 associates; more than 1,000 inside and counter sales associates; nearly 2,000 delivery vehicles; and an offering of 400,000+ products from 4,500+ suppliers.

For HD Supply, it means the company goes from a $6.15 billion revenue distributor with equal focus on MRO supplies and construction supplies and to one closer to the $3 billion mark that focuses on MRO. Both HD’s Facilities Maintenance and C&I White Cap business units had 2019 sales of approximately $3 billion.

HD Supply was No. 4 on Industrial Distribution’s 2020 Big 50 List. If factored into this year’s list, the divestment would place the Atlanta, GA-based company at the No. 10 spot.

The divestment completion finalizes a more than year-long period of transition for HD Supply. In September 2019, it originally announced a plan to separate White Cap and its Facilities Maintenance business into two independent, equally-sized businesses, expecting to complete the move by the middle of the company’s fiscal 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic caused HD to defer that separation, though the company said March 30 that it was committed to it.


Related
Hd Supply Truck
Ahead of White Cap Sale, HD Supply's FM Sales Return to Growth
Sep 9th, 2020
Hd Supply Kdfgnafd
HD Supply Selling White Cap to CDR for $2.9B
Aug 11th, 2020
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
A police car patrols in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
M&A Deals Resurgent After Pandemic Slowdown
With a clearer view of how the pandemic is impacting their business, once-hesitant companies are pulling the trigger.
Oct 8th, 2020
Applied Catalogasdf
Applied Acquires Automation Distributor Advanced Control Solutions
It's Applied's fourth acquisition since the start of 2018 and builds upon its August 2019 bolt-on of Olympus Controls Corp.
Oct 7th, 2020
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Boosts New England Capabilities, Acquires Avon Supply
Avon is a plumbing and heating distributor serving the greater Boston market.
Oct 6th, 2020
Trucksasdf
Brady Industries Acquires Mission Janitorial & Abrasive
The news comes a month after Brady said it had acquired jansan supplies distributor Fitch Co.
Oct 6th, 2020
Big 50 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2020 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 6th, 2020
Gndfgn
BlackHawk Industrial Stays Busy, Acquires D&L Supply
It's the third acquisition this year for the No. 26 company on ID's 2020 Big 50 List, following two in February.
Oct 5th, 2020
Weir Oil Gas Newsroom 773x400 bc235f614954b69a549aa7267757d7f8
Caterpillar to Buy Weir Oil & Gas for $405M
Fort Worth, TX-based Weir Oil & Gas produces a full line of pumps, flow iron, consumable parts, wellhead and pressure control products.
Oct 5th, 2020
10 1 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 3: 10-1
Presented by ID's editors, watch the final part of our 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten distributors of industrial products.
Oct 1st, 2020
M&a
ID's September Industrial Supply M&A Recap
September M&A activity started and ended the month strong, with deals including Motion Industries, Lawson Products and Snap-on.
Oct 1st, 2020
30 3
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 2: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the second part of ID's 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30-11.
Sep 30th, 2020
Autocrib Autocribsadsf
Snap-on Buys AutoCrib for $36 Million
Snap-on gains a well-known provider of industrial vending, as AutoCrib has been one of the pioneers of the technology since 1995.
Sep 29th, 2020
Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires Michigan Metrology Supplier for $69M
Sweden's Atlas Copco is buying Plymouth, MI-based Perceptron, a manufacturer of automated metrology solutions.
Sep 29th, 2020