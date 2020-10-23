COVID Leads to Adjustment in Bonus Plan

The company says it's time to "go the extra mile" for its employees.

Oct 23rd, 2020
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenJeff Reinke

Vermont-based Mack Group, a leading contract manufacturer in the injection plastics molding market, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

In 1995, the company celebrated its 75th anniversary by flying all of its employees and their families to Disney World for four days.

Due to ongoing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, Mack decided against such a trip this time.

Instead, the company recently awarded $15 million in bonuses for all Mack workers in each of its 11 U.S. plants.

The amounts ranged from $5,000 to $15,000, depending on how long the employee has been with the company. 

According to Mack President Don Kendall, “Mack co-workers have gone the extra mile for Mack; it is now Mack’s turn to go the extra mile for its people.”


